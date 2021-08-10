Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Mom sprints to tackle toddler who ran onto field during Major League Soccer game

By Katie Kindelan
Posted by 
GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLCuk_0bMQHNii00

An Ohio mom had an unexpected cameo in the middle of a Major League Soccer game when her 2-year-old son ran onto the field.

Morgan Tucker, of Moscow, Ohio, took her son Zaydek to his first soccer game Saturday night to watch FC Cincinnati face off against Orlando City FC.

About 70 minutes into the game, Tucker said she turned her head for one second, during which time Zaydek slid under a fence and ran onto the field. The mother and son were guests of Tucker's employer and were sitting in club seats on the sidelines, according to Tucker.

"I literally looked away for one second and saw he was under the fence and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,'" she told " Good Morning America ." "I had to jump over the gate and then sprinted after him."

Tucker was captured on camera sprinting onto the field and then sliding in order to tackle Zaydek and take him off the field, where play was continuing.

"When I slid and tackled him, I did not feel any pain but the next day I was sore for sure," said Tucker, who described her actions in the moment as "pure adrenaline." "I was so scared he was going to get hit in the head with a soccer ball."

Both Tucker and Zaydek made it off the field without injury and without interrupting the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTWNQ_0bMQHNii00
Sam Greene/The Enquirer via USA TODAY Network - PHOTO: Pitch invader Zaydek Carpenter, 2, laughs and smiles as his mother Morgan Tucker tackles and carries him off the field as play continues in the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Aug. 7, 2021.

"When I got him back over the fence I said, ‘What were you doing?,’ and he said, ‘Mom, soccer ball,'" Tucker said. "He was really into the game and when the [players] would go to the other side of the field, he was not happy, so he wanted them to be there with him."

MORE: Olympian mom 'trains' with her daughter and it's hilarious

"He was just running after them," she added of Zaydek. "He was just laughing and had no idea what he did."

Tucker said she received cheers from the crowd as she ran off the field with Zaydek, adding, "Everyone was screaming and cheering and I knew they were not cheering for the game. My face was as red as a tomato."

MORE: See the many faces of Prince George as he watches England lose to Italy in Euro 2020 final

She described Zaydek as a "very active kid" who started walking at seven months and now loves playing soccer, something she hopes he'll get to do again, just not in the middle of a pro soccer game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzDXe_0bMQHNii00
Morgan Tucker - PHOTO: Morgan Tucker poses with her son Zaydek outside TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 2021.

"I want him to meet the FC team now and kick a ball with them," she said, adding that Zaydek was given the game ball on Saturday after the game. "That would be so cool."

Comments / 19

GMA

GMA

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Soccer#Soccer Ball#Sprints#Fc Cincinnati#Usa Today Network Photo#Olympian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers ball girl takes out fan who ran onto field during game

We’re not ones to praise the Dodgers here at KNBR, but sometimes you have to tip your cap. That’s what we’re doing to the Dodgers ball girl who was working the first-base line during Sunday’s game vs. the Angels. When a fan made his way on the field during the...
MLBfoxla.com

VIDEO: LA Dodgers' ball girl tackles pitch invader during crosstown rivalry game

LOS ANGELES - It was chaos inside Dodger Stadium Sunday during a crosstown rivalry game as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the LA Angels. The game featured multiple MLB All-Stars including Shohei Ohtati, Trea Turner, and Albert Pujols, but it was a ball girl who shined and ended up having the best play of the game.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers ballgirl levels intruder who ran on field at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers security was on heightened alert this week, with the cheating Houston Astros headed to town with a full-capacity crowd for the first time since news of their scandal broke. Trash cans were seized. Costumed fans were side-eyed. Hecklers were warned. All in all, Los Angeles escaped the series without...
NFLPosted by
CBS LA

Ball Girl Hailed On Social Media For Taking Down Field Runner At Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There are calls for an NFL contract for a Dodgers ball girl who took down a field runner after he managed to outrun half a dozen security guards all over the field at Dodger Stadium. Albert Pujols’ two-run homer to carry the Dodgers 8-2 over the Los Angeles Angels – the team that cut him earlier this season – has been overshadowed by a play by a Dodgers ball girl bearing the number 93. Dodgers ball girl for player of the game — Tabitha 🫀📚🌷 (@notsoshabbytabi) August 8, 2021 MVP of this #Dodgers series is the Ball Girl — L (@_LuisGallardo34)...
MLBNew York Post

Dodgers ball girl has had ‘wild few days’ since viral tackle

Los Angeles Dodgers ball girl Marissa Rohan is having herself a week. The 24-year-old college student became a hometown hero and social media sensation after tackling a fan who ran onto the field at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday. “This has been an amazing and wild few days!” Rohan wrote Wednesday...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Video: Zaire Wade shows off insane hops with acrobatic dunk

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade certainly made a name for himself throughout his NBA career, but his basketball legacy isn’t done growing. His son Zaire, who is a 19-year-old prospect, shared a video to Instagram recently of his newest addition to his bag of tricks by performing an effortless acrobatic dunk.
Posted by
WGN TV

2 Atlanta basketball coaches charged after teen dies of heatstroke

ATLANTA — Two coaches in a suburb of Atlanta have been charged in the death of a student. The student, 16-year-old Imani Bell, died from heatstroke in 2019 after doing outdoor basketball drills at the school when the heat index was 106 degrees. The coaches are charged with second degree...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos RB Reportedly Carted Off Field With Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow at training camp on Thursday afternoon as one of their top-three running backs went down with an apparent injury at practice, rendering his status unknown just two days before the team’s preseason opener. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Minnesota Vikings...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

2 women get in heated concession stand brawl at Braves game

Baseball fans are treating Truist Park as their personal octagon. Two women engaged in a UFC-style fight in the concourse of the Atlanta Braves stadium during the team’s 8-6 walkoff win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. In the video posted by Everything Georgia on Twitter, the two ladies wrestle...
MLBFanSided

Dodgers ball girl destroys intruding fan for running on the field (Video)

A Dodgers ball girl ruthlessly checked a fan who was being chased by security for running on the field into and over the wall in right field. Fans who run onto the field at major league ballparks definitely aren’t thinking about the consequences of their actions. That’s unfortunate for them...
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Top female soccer player forced to strip during matches

Tabitha Chawinga is the first woman from Malawi to sign for a European football team. She is speaking out about past violations of her privacy, including being forced to strip in public to verify her gender. Critics of antitransgender laws are concerned that any form of gender policing could lead...

Comments / 19

Community Policy