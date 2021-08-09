Cancel
Arlington County, VA

Coronavirus Cases Still Rising in Arlington, But Hospitalizations Remain Low

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bad news is that the rate of new coronavirus cases in Arlington continues to rise. The good news is that few people are getting seriously ill from the disease. The trailing seven-day average of new Covid cases in the county is now up to 32, the highest point since mid-April, when getting vaccinated still required proof of eligibility. On Friday, 42 new cases were reported, the highest one-day total since April 9.

