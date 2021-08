Customers are not “masking” their hostility toward business owners. In-person attacks towards small businesses in Eden, Utah — an idyllic, quiet town, as the name suggests — have been an almost daily occurrence over the past year from both locals and out-of-state visitors seeking dining and shopping in the popular Ogden Valley tourist destination. Angered over mask requirements, customers at New World Distillery and Don Pollo Mexican Gourmet Restaurant have assaulted employees verbally and physically with spitting, door-kicking and mask flinging.