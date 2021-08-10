Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

'They want people to take them seriously': Space Force wary of taking over UFO mission

By Bryan Bender
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9DhF_0bMPw63E00
A United States Space Force flag hangs from a pole, with flags of other armed service branches, outside the Minnesota State Capitol building on May 22, 2021 in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Updated: 08/09/2021 08:48 PM EDT

The Pentagon is considering giving the Space Force a greater role in a stepped-up effort to track and investigate reports of UFOs. But the newest military branch isn't over the moon about the idea.

Space Force leaders are still struggling to rebrand an organization that has been lampooned since before its birth. Now, they are conflicted about becoming the military's go-to on what the Pentagon now calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," according to five current and former officials taking part in the discussions.

Advocates for the Space Force taking over for the Navy, which is currently leading the Pentagon's task force responsible for studying them, believe the new service is better suited to oversee a more robust effort aimed at collecting information on UFOs, and that its association with a topic of such public fascination, particularly among young people, could even boost recruiting.

"It makes perfect sense," said one former intelligence official who is advising the military in the planning, citing its more expansive geographic responsibilities than other military branches and access to global — and even galactic — surveillance technologies through the U.S. Space Command. "There is no limit to the Space Force mission. It doesn't have a geographic boundary like the other services."

But the former official also said some fear it will only deepen the branch's public relations challenge by providing more material for the jokes, science-fiction-themed memes and other forms of popular ridicule that the Space Force has endured since it was championed by then-President Donald Trump in 2018, who made it an applause line in his political rallies.

"They really are sensitive to that," the former official said. "They want people to take them seriously. They don't want to do anything that is embarrassing. But this is national security. This is their job."

The deliberations over what to do next about the unexplained sightings of high performance aircraft are part of a new push to establish a more permanent government research effort.

A June report to Congress from the director of national intelligence concluded that all but one of 144 UFO sightings that were reviewed could not be explained, including 18 that appeared to exhibit advanced properties.

The unclassified summary stated that "we currently lack sufficient information in our dataset to attribute incidents to specific explanations." It also concluded that the unknown craft "clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security."

In response, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security is developing a plan to "formalize the mission" after being instructed by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

In a memo to senior military leaders following the report's release, Hicks sought a plan "for the establishment and operation of the new activity, to include the organizational alignment, resources and staffing required, as well as any necessary authorities."

The issue has primarily been overseen by a temporary Pentagon UAP Task Force that was stood up in 2020 and led by the Navy, whose pilots, radars and other surveillance systems have compiled most of the recent reports of unexplained sightings.

The Pentagon has provided few details about the deliberations over what will replace the task force. "Planning for an activity to take over the UAPTF’s mission is ongoing," said Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough.

The Space Force declined to address the internal deliberations. The Department of the Air Force, which oversees the Space Force, also deferred questions to Gough.

Congress, which requested the UAP report, is also planning to play more of a role.

The Senate's version of the fiscal 2022 Intelligence Act includes several provisions on the subject, including requiring classified reports to Congress on UAP sightings and analysis every quarter, as well as calling on all agencies to share any data they have so that a more comprehensive UFO file can be compiled for further study.

A congressional staffer also told POLITICO the classified portion of the bill includes a provision outlining more parameters for tackling the subject over the longer term, including recommending additional funding to finance the effort.

A former Pentagon official also said he expects there will also be legislative guidance on UAPs in a final version of the National Defense Authorization Act.

But in addition to the Space Force, which works in tandem with the newly reestablished U.S. Space Command, officials are considering a number of military and intelligence organizations at this early stage that could take the lead or combine their efforts in a new organization.

One is the secretive Space Security and Defense Program , which reports to both the Pentagon and the director of national intelligence, which oversees all spy agencies.

The outfit has a broad writ to assess potential space threats and also has authority to award contracts to develop new collection capabilities. Other candidates for a greater role in overseeing UFO issues are the Defense Intelligence Agency, which studies foreign weapons systems and has a history of researching such sightings, as well as the North American Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado, which is responsible for defending the nation's airspace.

Chris Mellon, a former senior Pentagon intelligence official and congressional staffer who has been advising the military on the topic, said whoever is tasked with leading a more permanent effort needs to be willing to work closely with numerous military, intelligence and law enforcement agencies across the government as well as the academic and scientific communities and the public.

"NORAD would seem to make sense, but again its willingness to share information with other organizations is questionable. Still, they have money and contracting authority and the heft needed to make changes to the status quo if they were willing to aggressively pursue the issue," he wrote in a recent blog post.

"Regardless," he added, "the first and most important step for Congress to take is to either identify a permanent home for the mission or require DoD and the [intelligence community] to do so and to explain their resulting rationale with the oversight committees."


CORRECTION: A previous version misstated the Pentagon's description of UFOs.

Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
6K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Defense#Pentagon#The Space Force#Navy#The U S Space Command#Congress#Uap Task Force#Uaptf#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
Aerospace & Defensenationaldefensemagazine.org

Space Force Dreams of Using Rockets to Supply Warfighters

The Defense Department hopes to one day be able to use commercial rockets to rapidly transport cargo — and potentially troops — from point to point across the globe. While that might sound like a pipedream to some, experts say the concept is theoretically feasible, but many challenges must be overcome for it to be militarily viable.
Militarydefense.gov

DOD Deploys Forces to Protect Kabul Embassy Drawdown

U.S. forces will deploy to Afghanistan and other sites in U.S. Central Command to ensure safety of American embassy personnel and to facilitate the departure of Afghans under the special immigrant visa program, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said today. President Joe Biden ordered the reduction of the staff...
Huntsville, ALSpaceNews.com

U.S. Army space commander concerned about disruptions to satellites

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A U.S. Army brigade deploys with more than 3,000 pieces of equipment that depend on satellites for communications, positioning, timing, navigation and targeting. That growing reliance on space means the military has to learn how to operate in “degraded environments,” said Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commander of the Army Space and Missile Defense Command.
Aerospace & DefenseDayton Daily News

AFMC takes on role as servicing major command for Space Force

Air Force Materiel Command is adding on a new role as the designated servicing major command for the U.S. Space Force. Recently, the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force took steps to define AFMC’s role as the designated servicing MAJCOM for U.S. Space Force. These actions included a memorandum of understanding providing a strategic overview of support provided to USSF by the USAF, and a programming plan outlining the functional support AFMC will provide to Airmen assigned to USSF who are supporting USSF installations and missions.
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

The Space Force wants to manage acquisitions by portfolio

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force believes it could improve the way it develops space capabilities by thinking in terms of portfolios, rather than developing each program of record independently. When asked about the need for acquisition reforms, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration...
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

U.S. weighing possible evacuation of Kabul embassy, sources say

Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Inside Ted Cruz's battle with Biden's State Department

With help from Bryan Bender and Paul McLeary. Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
PharmaceuticalsDaily Beast

Why Vaccinated People Are Not Taking Delta Seriously Enough

The American public is being misled about the coronavirus vaccines, and it needs to stop now. That’s what Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Institute, tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the sobering latest episode of The New Abnormal. Fully vaccinated folks are walking around thinking they’re 95 percent protected from the virus, but with the Delta variant raging across the country, that number is actually more like 50 percent, Topol says.
Congress & CourtsNavy Times

Cisneros confirmed to lead Pentagon personnel policy

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Rep. Gil Cisneros to serve as the Pentagon’s top personnel and readiness official, filling a key Defense Department leadership post that has been frequently vacant in recent years. Cisneros’ confirmation by voice vote came just before the Senate’s summer recess is set to begin....
PoliticsWashington Times

EXCLUSIVE: China building third missile field for hundreds of new ICBMs

China is building a third missile field that will hold more than 100 new DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles, The Washington Times has learned. Construction of a silo array for DF-41s was identified from satellite imagery by U.S. intelligence agencies in the past several weeks and appears equal in size to two other new Chinese missile fields recently identified, according to Pentagon officials familiar with intelligence reports on the strategic development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy