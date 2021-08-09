Can my employer make me get vaccinated?
More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?www.marketwatch.com
More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 22