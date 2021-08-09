Coroner: OSHP trooper died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The Hancock County Coroner's Office has confirmed to WTOL 11 that Sgt. Jared Ulinski of the Ohio State Highway Patrol died of a self-inflicted gunshot while on duty at the Findlay Post on July 31.

A source with knowledge of the incident who wishes to remain anonymous told WTOL 11 that Sergeant Ulinski used his service weapon to take his life inside the post's wash bay.

After his death, the OSHP posted on Facebook that Sergeant Ulinski died in the line of duty at the post, but did not list his cause of death. He was buried on Friday in St. Mary Cemetery in Leipsic.

The OSHP had no additional comment, saying the incident remains under investigation.

Sergeant Ulinski was a member of the 134th Academy class and joined the Patrol in 1999. He was promoted to sergeant on June 20, 2012 and served at posts in Bowling Green, Toledo, and Findlay.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, help is available. Please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Help is available 24 hours a day, in English and Spanish.