East Galesburg, IL

East Galesburg disbands police force due to budget, nearly 2 years after force resigns

WQAD
WQAD
 3 days ago

Editor's Note: The video above is from November of 2019

A community in western Illinois has officially disbanded its police department over budget concerns.

The Village of East Galesburg's entire police department and its mayor resigned back in November of 2019. It was not clear what prompted the resignations.

Since then, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department has been handling emergency calls from the village.  To date it's been about 600 calls.

A village audit for 2019 expenses show $113,000 was spent for the police department. The village will have an ordinance enforcer who'll be able to cite residents for violations.

WQAD

WQAD

