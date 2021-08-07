Cancel
Nio partners with Gattison for sophomore single, ‘Fight Like Hell’

By Rachel Narozniak
Cover picture for the articleTitularly, “Fight Like Hell” can be read as a summary of just what Nio will do to break through in the electronic context, and as his sophomore single evidences, although he’s willing to “fight like hell” to pave his path to dance prominence, he likely won’t end up needing to. Dispensed via Pitch Control Records, “Fight Like Hell” positions Nio alongside Gattison for a successor to the former’s debut, February’s “Black Hole.”

