COVID-19 vaccines and testing is FREE

On Friday, August 6, South Carolina health officials reported 3,236 cases of COVID-19 in the state -- the first time since February 12 that the state has recorded more than 3,000 new cases in a single day.

Because of the increase in cases, Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center are once again restricting visitation and adding safety protocols within their hospital and care systems.

Doctors have said that the Delta variant of the virus is fueling the increase in cases as this new strain is easier to spread. Medical professionals -- and even South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster -- are urging people to get vaccinated as the best way to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Many locations across the state have free vaccinations available for ages 12 years and up. DHEC's COVID-19 information page has a link to information about the three vaccines available -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen, J&J) -- and where to get vaccinated .

The J&J vaccine is a single dose shot, safe for those 18 and up; the Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine requiring a second shot within 21 days and is safe for ages 12 and older; the Moderna is also a two-dose vaccine, requiring a second shot within 28 days and is safe for those age 18 and up. For those choosing the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, make sure you schedule your second dose at the time you receive your first shot.

UPCOMING COVID-19 CLINICS: