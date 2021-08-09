Kit Harington Reveals He ‘Went Through Periods of Real Depression’ Before Getting Help for Addiction

Two years after undergoing rehab to address his issues with addiction, Kit Harington says he’s never been happier he got sober. Harington revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that when Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019 he “went through some pretty horrible stuff.” He explained, “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.” Eventually, he continued, “You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’” He also noted that, up until that point, he had kept his addictions, “very, very quiet and I was incredibly secretive and incredibly locked up with them. So they came as quite a surprise to the people around me. Which is quite often the case, I guess.”