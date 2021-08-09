Cancel
Kit Harington Reveals He ‘Went Through Periods of Real Depression’ Before Getting Help for Addiction

Content warning: This story includes discussions of substance use, mental illness, and suicidal thoughts. To outsiders, Kit Harington looked like he was on top of the world as Game of Thrones came to a close. In reality, the actor was dealing with serious depression and alcohol use issues, as he candidly shares in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

Mental HealthAOL Corp

Kit Harington says he felt suicidal while struggling with alcohol abuse and depression: 'I went through some pretty horrible stuff'

Former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is opening up about his struggles with alcohol, admitting that he contemplated suicide during moments of depression. The British actor has been sober for two and a half years following a 2019 stay at a Connecticut treatment facility for “substances” and “behaviors," which he describes as “mainly alcohol.”
CelebritiesPage Six

Kit Harington ‘really happy’ he went to rehab after ‘Game of Thrones’

Kit Harington believes he made the right choice to take a step back from acting and enter rehab after “Game of Thrones” came to an end. “I went through some mental health difficulties after ‘Thrones’ — and during the end of ‘Thrones,’ to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years,” the actor, 34, said on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” Friday.
People

Kit Harington Opens Up About Surviving 'Pretty Traumatic' Addiction Struggles

Kit Harington had to overcome some personal issues before he was ready to become a father with wife Rose Leslie. The two-time Emmy Award nominee, 34, recently revealed that he "went through some pretty horrible stuff" after Game of Thrones ended in 2019. "Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," he told The Sunday Times.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kit Harington Reveals 'The Most Beautiful Thing' That Helped Him With Sobriety

“Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington opened up about getting sober and dealing with suicidal thoughts in a candid new interview with The Sunday Times Magazine. “Things that have happened to me since ‘Thrones’ ended, and that were happening during ‘Thrones,’ were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol,” the actor said in the interview, which was released over the weekend. “I went through some pretty horrible stuff.”
Family Relationshipslaconiadailysun.com

Kit Harington: There's no break from parenting

Kit Harington didn't realise there's no "break" from parenthood. The former 'Game of Thrones' star and his wife Rose Leslie welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world five months ago and the 34-year-old hunk admitted he wasn't prepared for just how "big" a job raising a family is.
Family RelationshipsElle

Kit Harington Just Gave A Rare Interview About Being A New Dad

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recently welcomed their first child who shall one day rule the North, and they're super-super private about their family life. But, Kit just opened up a bit about being a father to his baby son in an interview with Access Hollywood, saying 'They tell you and they don’t tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, "Look, it’s big, what you're about to go through is big." You have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then, what surprises you is you go, "Oh, this goes on forever." Like, you don’t get a break from it.'
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Kit Harington says he considered suicide and describes alcoholism as ‘pretty traumatic’

Kit Harington has opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and his mental health.In a candid interview in The Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones star said: “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”He said he “got to a place” where he felt that he was a “bad” and “shameful” person and that he considered taking his own life.When asked whether he felt suicidal, he hesitated before replying: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Kit Harington Reveals That He Decided to Stop Drinking Due to Some “Pretty Traumatic” Events Involving Alcohol

Two years after undergoing rehab to address his issues with addiction, Kit Harington says he’s never been happier he got sober. Harington revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that when Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019 he “went through some pretty horrible stuff.” He explained, “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.” Eventually, he continued, “You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’” He also noted that, up until that point, he had kept his addictions, “very, very quiet and I was incredibly secretive and incredibly locked up with them. So they came as quite a surprise to the people around me. Which is quite often the case, I guess.”
TV SeriesDaily Gate City

Kit Harington: 'It might be painful to watch' 'Thrones' prequel

Actor Kit Harington has turned in his bulky black fur coat and brooding “Game of Thrones” character, Jon Snow, for a lighter role in the new season of “Modern Love," based on The New York Times column about real-life love stories. (Aug. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Celebritieswestplainsdailyquill.net

Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to 'Modern Love'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington famously played the brooding Jon Snow through eight seasons, stalking icy landscapes and dark castles, trying to figure out how to save …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...

