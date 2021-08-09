Cancel
Able Groupe Recalls Some Infant Formulas Over Not Meeting FDA Requirements, Insufficient Iron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XKmI_0bMOma1y00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Able Groupe is recalling a number of different products labeled infant formulas.

The company says the products have insufficient iron levels, and do not meet other FDA requirements.

The company says the products were only sold via the Little Bundle website, and were shipped in the mail. They were not available at any retail store.

They say roughly 76,000 units were distributed.

People who may have the products are urged to dispose of them safely.

Anyone with questions can email recallquestions@ablegroupe.com.

For more information, including a full list of products, and photos of their labels, CLICK HERE .

Product Age Iron mg per 100 Calories
HiPP Anti-Reflux Milk Formula From birth 1.06
HiPP Comfort Milk Formula From birth 0.91
HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months 		0.76
HiPP Dutch Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.47
HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months 		0.76
HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula 6+ months 1.01
HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.43
HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months 		0.90
HiPP German Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Infant Milk Formula 6+ months 1.47
Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months 		0.81
Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months 		0.81
Holle Bio Stage 2 Organic Follow-on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.18
Holle Goat Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months 		0.99
Holle Goat Stage 2 Organic Follow-On Infant Milk Formula 6+ months 1.47
Holle Goat Stage 3 Organic Toddler Formula 10+
months 		1.52
Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months 		0.88
Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 2 Organic Follow-on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.43
HiPP UK Stage 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months 		0.76
HiPP UK Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Infant Milk Formula 6+ months 1.47
Kendamil Organic Stage 1 First Infant Milk Formula From birth 1.10
Kendamil Organic Stage 2 Follow on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.06

