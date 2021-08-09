Able Groupe Recalls Some Infant Formulas Over Not Meeting FDA Requirements, Insufficient Iron

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Able Groupe is recalling a number of different products labeled infant formulas.

The company says the products have insufficient iron levels, and do not meet other FDA requirements.

The company says the products were only sold via the Little Bundle website, and were shipped in the mail. They were not available at any retail store.

They say roughly 76,000 units were distributed.

People who may have the products are urged to dispose of them safely.

Anyone with questions can email recallquestions@ablegroupe.com.

For more information, including a full list of products, and photos of their labels, CLICK HERE .