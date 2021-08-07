Cancel
Internet

Local providers to honor Emergency Broadband Benefit program

By Special to the Daily Mail
Nevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald
 6 days ago

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is offering a temporary program, the Emergency Broadband Benefit program (EBB), to reduce the monthly cost of internet service. This program will help provide you with discounted internet at home. If your household is eligible, you could get up to $50 per month off your internet bill. Internet service providers will help sign up eligible households until funding for the program runs out.

Public HealthPosted by
Bensalem Times

Temporary unemployment benefits during pandemic to end Sept. 4

Federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, will end Sept. 4. “The federal unemployment benefits programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “We encourage...
Internetstilwelldemocrat.com

Emergency program offers local high-speed internet

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, created by Congress as a part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, is helping area residents with low incomes access subsidized high-speed internet. Through the program, eligible households can receive a discount of up to $50 per month, with up to $75 per month...
Technologyexpressnews.com

Commentary: No equity without a permanent broadband benefit

For America’s Latino community, education has long been the engine of generational advancement and prosperity. My own family’s history echoes a story common to many: My grandfather had an elementary school education. My father had a high school education. I have a college education, and my son will graduate next year with a master’s degree. Each generation paved the way for the next to receive opportunities our forebears only dreamed.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Big Telecom comes out on top in $65B broadband upgrade

The White House-backed infrastructure bill now moving toward Senate approval divvies up $65 billion in broadband funding in ways that largely please the big cable and telecom companies. The big picture: President Biden's spending blueprints and talking points stoked alarm in the industry over the prospect of price regulation or...
Clinton, PAclintoncountypa.com

Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Clinton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Clinton County received $2,540,838.37 in rental assistance funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), established by section 501 of Division N of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, Pub. L. No. 116-260 (Dec. 27, 2020). The Rental and Utility Assistance Grant Program component of Act 1 of 2021 signed into law by Governor Wolf on February 5, 2021, gives the Department of Human Services (DHS) the authority to establish programmatic and eligibility guidelines for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

Broadband provider eyes GF for expansion

A Denver-based internet company looking to set up shop in Grand Forks is a step closer to inking a franchise agreement with the city. The council gave preliminary approval to the deal at last night’s (Monday) Committee of the Whole meeting. Clarity Telecom is looking to invest $30 million dollars...
Tillamook County, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

New Program to Help Morrow County Expand Broadband Access

Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) today announced the placement of two American Connection Corps (ACC) fellows in Tillamook and Morrow counties to help advance broadband availability and access programs in Oregon. Aaron Moss will serve as one fellow in Morrow County. Moss is a recent graduate from Portland State University...
Iowa Statethecentersquare.com

Iowa receives $292M in grant requests for $100M broadband program

(The Center Square) – Iowa will “look to leverage federal funds” to accommodate broadband providers’ interest in the latest Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program, state officials announced Aug. 3. During the July 1 to July 28 application period, the Office of the Chief Information Officer received 178 applications from...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

State, local efforts to give broadband a boost

Statewide and local efforts to bring broadband to unserved areas continued Monday when the Halifax County Board of Supervisors met and joined a memorandum of understanding between EMPOWER and Dominion. Supervisors unanimously agreed to join the MOU when they met Monday for regular monthly meeting. Counties across Virginia are being...
Agriculturetelecompetitor.com

NTCA Report: Broadband Key to Maximizing Precision Agriculture Benefits

When it comes to precision agriculture, broadband is moving beyond being nice to have; instead, it is fast becoming a “must have,” according to a new report from NTCA—The Rural Broadband Association. The 28-page report, titled “From Fiber to Field: The Role of Rural Broadband in Emerging Agricultural Technology,” is...
Internetbizjournals

Are all broadband providers up for the network evolution challenge?

Working and learning remotely for the past 15 months brought unique circumstances for all of us to navigate in several areas, and central to it all is having access to a reliable, secure internet connection. The pandemic posed the biggest technological test in the history of the internet. According to...
Healthritzvillejournal.com

County may have to provide benefits

RITZVILLE – The previous hiring of contact-tracers due to the coronavirus may cost Adams County taxpayers more than just wages. During the Adams County Commission meeting Monday morning, Aug. 2, county government leaders voiced concern that five “temporary” contact-tracers have become eligible for full benefits. Two more temporary employees could breach the threshold later this year.
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

City in talks with new broadband provider offering fiber-optic system

Enid is in talks for a franchise agreement with a new broadband company that would build a cable system using fiber optics. If commissioners approve a non-exclusive agreement with Bluepeak, the Denver-based company would design, engineer and construct 135 miles of aerial distribution fiber and 98 miles of underground fiber, passing 17,000 homes and businesses in Enid city limits.

