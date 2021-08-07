Local providers to honor Emergency Broadband Benefit program
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is offering a temporary program, the Emergency Broadband Benefit program (EBB), to reduce the monthly cost of internet service. This program will help provide you with discounted internet at home. If your household is eligible, you could get up to $50 per month off your internet bill. Internet service providers will help sign up eligible households until funding for the program runs out.www.nevadadailymail.com
