Teens lost in Tennessee park rescued thanks to location app

By Adrian Mojica
fox17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports two teens were saved after getting lost in a Tennessee park thanks to a location app. Police say the two teen girls became lost in Barfield Park on Saturday, lost in the nightfall as they tried to find their way back to the vehicle. The teens called 911 for help and the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded with all-terrain vehicles and a drone with infrared technology to help locate them.

