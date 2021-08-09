Examining Cleveland's political landscape with 3News' Russ Mitchell and Mark Naymik: 3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney podcast

In the Greater Cleveland area, the political landscape is heating up, with one crucial primary election behind us and another one right in front us.

On this week's 3 Things To Know with Stephanie Haney podcast , we're dissecting the race to fill current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge's seat in the US House of Representatives, and the contest for Mayor of Cleveland now that current Mayor Frank Jackson has decided not to run for re-election.

3News main anchor Russ Mitchell joins me to break down the results of the 11th Congressional District primary, where voters chose Democrat Shontel Brown over Nina Turner , and Republican Laverne Gore beat out Felicia Washington Ross to run on the general election ballot. And 3News investigative reporter Mark Naymik shares his perspective on the seven candidates in the running for Mayor of Cleveland, and how that field will narrow to just two prospects following the September 14 nonpartisan primary.

Plus, I share why the Voter Lookup tool on the Ohio Secretary of State's website is the destination you Need To Know in NEO to make sure you're ready to vote in upcoming elections, and why Ballotpedia is A Good Follow on Twitter , and across social media platforms.

