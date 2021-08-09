VIDEO: Car crashes into New Lin Wang restaurant in Brooklyn
Surveillance video shown exclusively to News 12 reveals the moments a car crashed into a restaurant in Brooklyn Monday morning. According to Department of Building officials, the restaurant involved is called New Lin Wang and is located on Avenue L in Canarsie. Inspectors say a car jumped the curb around 9:20 a.m. and crashed into the front entrance of the single-story building. The accident impacted a counter before finally stopping inside of the restaurant.bronx.news12.com
