The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

By Gary Trust
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeanwhile, The Kid LAROI becomes the first Australian-born solo male to top the Hot 100 since Rick Springfield with "Jessie's Girl" just over 40 years ago. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 14) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 10). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

www.billboard.com

