The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

The combination of fashion and music is indissoluble. Singers and performers, from pop to rock to trap, in addition to being the audience of choice for the most spectacular creations of the brands, on stage or on the red carpet, play a leading role in campaigns and collections, up to become real testimonials or sign lines for brands. Associating an iconic bag with a famous contemporary face, for example, only increases its desirability: Dior involved Lily Allen, among other celebrities, in a mini clip in which he explains what can not be missing in his Lady Dior.