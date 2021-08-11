Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

News 12 Brooklyn Weather Report

News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

" The city is preparing for another potential heat wave, with a heat advisory in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday. There is a chance of possible thunderstorms rolling through the area this evening. Scorching temperatures are expected for the next three days, with relief coming early next week. WEDNESDAY: Heat is rolling in with possible pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 91, feels like 100-102. Lows near 78. The Perseid meteor shower viewing begins tonight!
THURSDAY: There is an excessive heat warning in place for Thursday. Mostly sunny and hot and hazy again with highs near 95, feeling like 101-104. There is the possibility of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Lows near 80. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1yNU_0bMLaTNE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gg62f_0bMLaTNE00
FRIDAY: Heat continues with a chance of possible thunderstorms in the evening into Saturday. Highs near 94 that will feel like the lower 100s, lows near 77. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fDag_0bMLaTNE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ch4Ci_0bMLaTNE00
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds and a possibility of afternoon thunderstorms. It will still be hot, but temperatures will finally be cooling down, with highs back near 89 and lows near 70. SUNDAY: The beginning of the week will finally bring relief from the heat as a cold front passes our area. Temperatures will scale back to the low- to mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 82, lows near 69. "

