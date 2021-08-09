3-month-old on ventilator; New Orleans doctor says unvaccinated adults cause COVID spread among kids

NEW ORLEANS — "This is not your grandfather's COVID."

Dr. Mark Kline, physician and chief of Children's Hospital in New Orleans, looks noticeably shaken as he reflects on the last few weeks of responding to the coronavirus pandemic at his hospital.

Kline has been responding to the delta variant spread across Louisiana for several weeks.

According to Kline, who treats children of all ages at Children's Hospital, there is rampant community spread among children in Louisiana right now.

Kline said a quarter of all children diagnosed with COVID-19 at Children's have been admitted to the hospital and intensive care unit.

"The positivity rate for children in our outpatient settings increased from 1% a month ago, to 7% two weeks ago, to 20% today," Kline said.

Kline said the COVID-19 delta variant is making young people sick, with pneumonia-like symptoms such as respiratory distress, low blood oxygen concentration, and supplemental oxygen needs.

According to Kline, there are 18 children hospitalized right now at Children's Hospital, and this is on top of the hospital's response to the RSV epidemic.

"We have children in the hospital with COVID-19 that are as young as 7 weeks," Kline said.

Kline said there are currently six children in Intensive Care with COVID-19, with three requiring a ventilator.

A 3-month-old baby is one of the patients on a ventilator, according to Kline.

"It is heartbreaking honestly to take care of potentially dying children," said Kline. "All of this was likely unnecessary if we as adults did what we needed to do and get the vaccine. We could have protected these children."

Half of the children hospitalized at Children's Hospital are under the age of 2, according to Kline.

"They (children) bear no responsibility at all for being exposed to COVID. They were exposed by adults in their environment," said Kline.

According to Kline, there is a half-and-half mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated parents bringing their children in for care.

Kline said the best thing for adults to do to keep children safe is to get vaccinated.

"Even if we aren't concerned about our own health as adults we need to go out and get our vaccines to prevent a devastating or even fatal infection in children," said Kline.

As for the return to school, Kline said he had to be honest and expressed concern.

"I'm worried personally that the mitigation measures we have used in the past including masking, social distancing and hand-washing isn't going to be as effective for this virus," said Kline. "I have to be honest, it really does concern me that school is starting now. It is unfortunate timing."

Kline said the mitigation efforts for schools is all medical professionals have to offer at the moment in regards to safety.

"This is such a sad situation," Kline said. "We didn't have to be where we are, but here we are."

Kline said Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates for adults and adolescents across the country.

"Its a pandemic for the unvaccinated," Kline said. "It is particularly sad because it is impacting young children, and adults are the ones who put them in this position. Sadly, some will die or suffer long-term effects and that is terribly unfortunate."

Kline said it is unclear what kind of long-term effects babies and children will face.

Specifically, Kline referenced the brain fog adults see after contracting the virus.

"How does that affect a baby who is still having a developing brain? We just don't know."

Kline said another concern is cardiac issues in children.

"It worries me a lot that people say sure, kids can get COVID-19 but most of them recover uneventfully," said Kline. "We know almost nothing about what those infections could produce down the line. I think there is a real risk that a proportion of these kids will have some long-term effects."

Kline stressed that without reaching some level of herd immunity with vaccinations, there will be no relief from the coronavirus.

"As long as we have this amount of transmission occurring and virus replicating, we will be at risk for other variants even worse than delta," Kline said. "We haven't seen the last of this thing. The only way out is to get vaccinated. If we aren't able to do that, we will be dealing with this for a very long time to come."

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that more than 3,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in just four days' time.

According to Edwards, more than 6,000 Louisiana children now have COVID-19. Edwards said this is the most positive cases in children since the pandemic began.

"This is affecting children of all ages," Edwards said. "In just four days, another 3,439 children have tested positive in Louisiana.

Edwards stressed that this is why children should be wearing masks when they return to school in the coming days.

"Zero percent of children under 12 are vaccinated," Edwards said. "Only 13% of children between 12 and 18 are vaccinated."