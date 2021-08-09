Man, 20, shot and killed outside Target store in Lehigh Valley identified

Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man shot and killed outside a Target store in the Lehigh Valley.

The Northampton County District Attorney's Office says Elijah Johnson of Barrett Township, Monroe County was shot and killed in the store's parking lot Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center on the 3800 block of Dryland Way in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County.

The Northampton County Coroner confirms Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is ruled a homicide.

A 22-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Colonial Regional police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left one person dead at a strip mall in Lower Nazareth Township.

The district attorney's office identifies him as Jayzell Sanders from the Mount Pocono Area.

Sanders was interviewed by detectives from Colonial Regional Police.

Sanders told police he was in the front seat passenger seat of a black Buick Regal in the Target parking lot, when two males in a white car got into the back seat of his car.

Sanders said the two males started to argue, so he exited the Buick and started to run toward the front of the Target.

He said the males started shooting at him and he fired back at them with a gun he brought with him.

While running, Sanders said he put his gun under a car parked in the lot.

The district attorney's office says video surveillance of the Target parking lot confirms Sanders running through the lot and shooting back toward the Buick with a handgun.

They say Sanders does not have a valid license to carry a concealed weapon in Pennsylvania.

Sanders has been charged with Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colonial Regional Police Department at 610-861-4820.