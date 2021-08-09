Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville mayoral candidate Timothy Findley announces plan for universal pre-K

Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zcTq_0bMKQGrA00

Louisville mayoral candidate Timothy Findley Jr. announced Monday his plan to offer universal, full-day pre-K to Louisville kids ages 3 and 4 if elected.

"I have sat down with educators, members of the legislatures and parents to find out what they want," Findley said. "I learned, I researched the issue and it became very clear to me that in order for Louisville to experience necessary educational growth, we must be committed to publicly fund full day universal pre-K to all 3- and 4-year-old students in Louisville.”

Findley said he would appoint a task force to recommend how to fully fund and implement a full-day universal pre-K program within his first 90 days in office.

The plan includes prioritizing expansion in underserved communities, offering hours and locations that work with families' schedules and supporting dual language learners. The plan would also work to diversify the workforce, eliminate suspensions and expulsions, make enrollment easy and publish equity data to help track progress.

"A tree grows from its root," Findley said. "Those roots grow in many different directions in the ground, and the tree grows up. That’s the approach we must have with educating our children."

Findley said research shows 49% of Kentucky kids, especially those coming from under-resourced areas, start kindergarten without the skills they need. State lawmakers pushed for better access to pre-K in 2019 , however no bill was passed.

The senior pastor at Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center is the first in the 2021 race to announce plans for universal pre-K. He pushed his fellow candidates, including businessman Craig Greenberg; Jefferson Circuit Court clerk David Nicholson; Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression co-chair Shameka Parrish-Wright; and more, to also support the policy.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

Comments / 4

WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Elections
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Findley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Jefferson Circuit Court#Kentucky Alliance#Whas11 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
POTUSCNN

Biden to return to White House for address on Afghanistan

CNN — President Joe Biden will address the crisis in Afghanistan from the White House on Monday afternoon, as he faces mounting questions about his administration’s apparent failure to prepare for the collapse of that nation’s government. Biden remained at the wooded Camp David presidential retreat with members of his...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Mainstream media crushes Biden for ‘flat-footed,’ ‘humiliating’ betrayal of Afghans as Taliban takes control

Embattled President Biden has been hammered by political opponents over the botched troop exit from Afghanistan that allowed the Taliban to seize control but something more concerning for the Democratic administration happened along the way: it lost the mainstream media. Mainstream, corporate media outlets have long earned their reputation of...

Comments / 4

Community Policy