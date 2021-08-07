Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonneville County, ID

Air Quality Alert issued for Bonneville by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 22:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonneville AN AIR POLLUTION FORECAST AND CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. The air quality has become unhealthy in Bonneville, Teton, Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Clark, Butte, Lemhi and Custer Counties. This statement will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely. Your cooperation is appreciated. Another statement will be issued around 3 PM Monday. For more information please access the departments website at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov This statement is issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, Idaho Falls Idaho Regional Office. Contact at 208 528 2650.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Teton, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
City
Lemhi, ID
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Air Quality Alert#Bonneville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy