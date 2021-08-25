Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

10 US Cities Spending Big Money on New Housing Construction

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

Nationwide, the housing market remains in something of a frenzy . A waning in new construction in the wake of the Great Recession combined with increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic has left some cities with a housing supply crunch.

Find Out: Should You Prepare For a Housing Market Crash in 2021?
Read: 40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

This supply crunch is especially acute in areas such as the Midwest and the Rust Belt, where growth in new housing is minimal at best. All this is underscored by the pandemic, during which demand for single-family homes has soared to unprecedented levels.

The reason for increased demand is multifaceted. For one, many are demanding larger and more comfortable spaces due to the remote work boom. In addition, many are preferring single-family homes as opposed to denser, multifamily homes, as they look to socially distance during the pandemic.

While new housing is in short supply as a whole, some cities are building at a pace that more closely keeps pace with the increase in demand. To determine which cities are spending the most on new housing construction, we used 2020 annual data from the Building Permits Survey conducted by the United States Census. This data takes into account each city’s metropolitan statistical area (MSA). Take a look at the cities that are building the most new housing, thus doing the best job of meeting the needs of a housing market that demands more new construction than ever .

Last updated: Aug. 6, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6I8F_0bMJQr4i00

10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

First on the list is Tampa, Florida. As we will find out, most of the cities spending the most on new construction are in the south, so this is no surprise. Although the MSA has just over 3 million residents, Tampa was top 10 in the nation for new construction last year. In 2020, it spent $5.3 billion on new housing projects. The total number of housing units built in Tampa in 2020 was 20,348. That number makes 656.84 new homes per 100,000 residents. The vast majority of new homes built were single-unit dwellings, accounting for 79.1% of new construction.

Check Out: 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzsFp_0bMJQr4i00

9. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida

Less than 100 miles away from Tampa is Orlando, the city that built the ninth-most new homes in 2020. It might be home to Disney World, but Orlando’s MSA is actually smaller than that of Tampa with just under 2.4 million residents. Despite a size that is modest among metros in this gallery, Orlando spent $5.48 billion on new housing construction in 2020. It also built significantly more homes than its neighbor, with 24,499 new homes built. Per 100,000 residents, it built about 1,026 homes. Over 62% of those homes were single-unit homes, while 35.5% had five or more units.

See: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCuyf_0bMJQr4i00

8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina-South Carolina

The banking hub of the southeast, Charlotte built the eighth-most homes in 2020. Home to Bank of America and Wells Fargo’s East Coast headquarters, Charlotte is growing rapidly. As a result, it spent $5.63 billion on new housing in 2020 and built 26,548 new homes. With 2.6 million residents, it built 1,006.79 new homes per 100,000. Charlotte also built a high percentage of single-unit homes, making up 74.2% of new construction in 2020. Just over 25% of new homes had five or more units.

Find Out: 50 Cities With the Most Underpriced Homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w58eQ_0bMJQr4i00

7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

We head to the West Coast for the next city in this gallery. Although Los Angeles and California are more generally known for sky-high real estate values, Los Angeles did spend handsomely on new construction last year. At $6.23 billion, this metro spent the seventh-most in 2020. Of course, it also has one of the largest metros in the country with over 13 million residents. With 26,930 new homes, Los Angeles built just 205.08 homes per 100,000 residents. Another anomaly for Los Angeles is that it is one of the few metros to build five or more unit homes than single-unit homes. Just over 57% of new construction in 2020 went to those larger, five-plus unit buildings.

Explore: 8 Insider Tips to Get Rich in Real Estate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xw2J_0bMJQr4i00

6. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

Fast-growing Austin is home to a number of major companies in the U.S., including Oracle and Whole Foods. Several other Fortune 500 companies have offices there as well. Its metro still remains relatively small on this list at 2.3 million residents. Nonetheless, it spent $7.15 billion on new housing projects in 2020, good for No. 6 in this gallery. With 42,264 new homes built, Austin constructed 1,841.32 homes per 100,000, one of the highest figures in the nation. The highest percentage was single-unit homes, at 53.4%. Just over 45% of homes had five or more units.

Discover: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Renters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgWRr_0bMJQr4i00

5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia

Atlanta has been a powerhouse of the south for years, featuring the busiest airport in the country and the second-busiest in the world. With just over 6 million residents, it also has the sixth-largest MSA in the country. In terms of spending on new housing, it ranked No. 5 in 2020, spending $7.16 billion. That goes along with 32,346 new housing developments or 537.23 per 100,000 people. Of those housing units, nearly all were single-unit dwellings, with 88.5% of the total.

Read: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpmtg_0bMJQr4i00

4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania

The largest metro in the country (and the world) is spending significantly on new housing, although not quite the most. In 2020, the New York metro spent $7.74 billion on new housing. The number of new housing units in 2020 totaled 54,835. Given the large number of residents in this area, that only makes for 265.85 housing units per 100,000. Like Los Angeles, the majority of new housing New York is building is large, multi-unit buildings; 75.4% of new housing were projects consisting of five or more units.

See: The Best Place to Buy a Home in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqlj3_0bMJQr4i00

3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona

The capital of Arizona and the state’s most populous city, the Phoenix metro has 4.86 million people. And Phoenix is taking new housing seriously, spending the third-most on new housing projects in 2020, with $10.8 billion in new spending. It built slightly fewer units than New York at 48,219. Still, a much lower population means it built more per capita, with 992.58 units per 100,000. In Phoenix, most new housing projects are single-unit dwellings, with 65.7% of the total.

Find Out: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rR7bV_0bMJQr4i00

2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

People in Texas are drawn to the state’s warm weather and lack of state income tax. But Texas is also top 10 in the country for property tax, which lends itself to new housing. With a population just shy of 7 million, the Houston metro is fifth in the country, but it spent the second-most on new housing in 2020 with a total bill of $12.7 billion. It built 60,812 new housing units last year, for a total of 869.07 per 100,000 residents. Single-unit buildings were most common, making up 72.4% of new housing. Buildings with five or more units accounted for 25.9%.

Etiquette: Is It OK To Ask Someone How Much They Paid for Their House?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jycCv_0bMJQr4i00

1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Topping the list of the most spending on new housing is yet another city in Texas. In 2020, the Dallas metro area spent $13.1 billion to build new housing. With 6.37 million residents, it is slightly smaller than Houston, despite spending more. In doing so, it also built the most housing units, coming in at 70,540. Thus, its per-capita building was strong as well, with 1,107.98 new units per 100,000. Most were single-unit buildings, although the percentage is lower than some metros on this list, with 70.8% having one unit. Just over 28% of new housing contains five or more units.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 US Cities Spending Big Money on New Housing Construction

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Construction#Housing Projects#Housing Markets#The United States Census#Tampa St#Msa#Disney World#Home To Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#Oracle And Whole Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
California StatePasadena Star-News

Who pays the price for California’s affordable housing?

“If elected governor of California, one of my goals will be to slash the value of California real estate.”. But if California is truly serious about affordable housing — and I’m becoming convinced it’s not — then somebody in the real estate world must accept less than what they have right now.
Buffalo, NYtherealdeal.com

Cash buyers snatch a third of US home sales

More and more homebuyers and investors are coming to the negotiating table and closing deals with cash in hand. A third of all U.S. single-family homes and condominiums sold in the second quarter were purchased with cash, up from 20.6 percent a year prior. It was the highest percentage since the first quarter of 2015, according to L.A. Biz.
Posted by
American Household News

Here's an idea: Cash-flow your house and move somewhere fun. Hot rental markets enable lifestyle changes for Americans.

Consider packing up the house and hitting the road. You might just make some money. New data from Zillow.com shows that popular metro areas such as Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami have higher average monthly rents than most mortgage payments in those same cities. In fact, more than 60 percent (33) of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have the same market condition: the monthly cost to rent is generally higher than a mortgage payment.
Real Estatemoney.com

Baby Boomers Are Uniquely Poised to Cash in Big on Their Homes

Patti and Mike M. knew the housing market was hot. So in July, they sold their 5,000-square-foot Chicago-area home for a tidy profit and headed south, leaving snowy winters and an annual $24,000 property tax bill behind. Ultimately, the pair — both in their late 50s — settled on a...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Housing Demand Outpacing Incoming Supply

Despite an increase in residential property listings each of the last eight months, the shortage of homes for sale remains more pronounced than ever, home prices continue to rise, and the market shows little sign of softening, show data covering July. The latest data from Radian Home Price Index and...
House Rentbizjournals

Despite explosive housing market, it's still cheaper to own than to rent

Despite soaring home prices and a white hot housing market, it’s still cheaper to own a home than to rent in North Texas. According to a report from real estate tracking firm Stessa, homeowners pay 2.7% less on mortgage payments and property taxes each month than renters spend on rent in North Texas. Record-low mortgage rates have dramatically reduced the monthly costs of homeownership.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Homeowners Pay 21.9% More Than Renters, 6th Most In U.S.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit America and sent people fleeing from small apartments in the biggest cities, it immediately propelled rent and home prices in opposite directions. However, despite quickly escalating home prices, there are still many places across the country where the typical monthly mortgage payment is on par or below market rent, offering opportunities for both prospective home buyers and real estate investors.
Real EstateAustin American-Statesman

Plan for Austin city-owned property includes below-market housing units

The winning bid to develop 5.5 acres of city-owned land in North Austin includes 344 housing units, with about half of them to be priced at below market rates and a few dozen that would be available to people exiting homelessness. City staffers received eight proposals, ultimately recommending a plan...
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Agricultural real estate values jump 7%, largest increase since 2014

The Land Values 2021 Summary report, released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, shows agricultural land values increasing at a rate not seen in nearly a decade. This report and its contents provide one of many indicators of the overall health of the agricultural economy and help paint a picture...
Real EstateThrillist

New Report Reveals the Small Towns with the Highest Home Prices

We all know bigger cities like LA are expensive, but some small towns are shockingly on par. Big cities always get such a bad reputation for being ridiculously expensive. Whether it’s LA or NYC, conversations around home ownership in these metros often spark questions like: “Is it really worth it?” But what about smaller cities? It’s typically assumed that the smaller and more remote, the cheaper the housing market is. But according to a recent report by LendingTree that’s not always the case.
Real EstatePosted by
Mental_Floss

The 25 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

For urbanites struggling to afford rent, fantasizing about small town life can be tempting. Smaller communities in the U.S. have a reputation for being less expensive than the country's major metros. While this is certainly true for some places, the stereotype doesn't apply to every town with a population under 50,000. To see which small towns outprice some of America's biggest cities, check out the list below.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Single-Family Built-for-Rent Projects Continue to Increase

As demand for single-family homes continues but affordability challenges emerge, developers and builders are increasing construction for single-family built-for-rent projects. An analysis of the Census Bureau’s Quarterly Starts and Completions by Purpose and Design by the National Association of Home Builders found there were 10,000 single-family built-for-rent starts during the second quarter of 2021. For the past four quarters, that’s a total of 42,000 starts for this sector, an 8% increase compared to the prior four quarters. Built-for-rent projects are one way to add inventory as demand outpaces supply in the for-sale market.
Real EstateMining Journal

Housing construction slumps nationally in July

WASHINGTON — Home construction fell a sharp 7% in July as homebuilders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds. The July decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the slowest pace since April but was 2.5% higher than a year ago.
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

Expansion for Single-Family Built-for-Rent Construction

The number of single-family built-for-rent (SFBFR) construction starts is expanding as demand for single-family structures, both for-sale and for-rent, remains strong. The SFBFR market is a way to add inventory amid concerns over housing affordability and downpayment requirements in the for-sale market, particularly during a period when people want more space and a single-family structure. Single-family built-for-rent construction differs with respect to structural characteristics compared to other newly-built single-family homes, particularly with respect to home size.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Austin Is Capital of Homes Selling at Super Premiums

AUSTIN, Texas—A homebuying frenzy is gripping much of the U.S., but Austin takes the prize for the biggest increase in homes selling well above the asking price. Nearly 2,700 homes in the Texas capital have sold this year for $100,000 or more above their initial listing price, according to an analysis by Redfin Corp. that examined sales through Aug. 11. While a few other U.S. cities have had more properties sell at that premium to the asking price, none have experienced as big a percent rise in homes transacting at that lofty an increase, Redfin said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy