TONI E. CAMPBELL
Toni E. Campbell, 72, of Marshall, MO, died Saturday, August 7, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 13, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Pastor Ralph Varner officiating. Burial will follow at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Toni wanted to color the world purple, so the family is requesting that everyone wear something purple to celebrate Toni’s life. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.www.kmmo.com
