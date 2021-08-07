Windsor man found guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery at high school sports banquet

A Windsor man was found guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 Thursday following a nearly monthlong trial. The charges against William Boyle, 52, resulted from an incident at the end-of-the-season basketball banquet for the Windsor High School basketball team. During the banquet, Boyle repeatedly touched the buttocks and thigh of a minor victim “against her will for the purpose of sexual gratification,” according to a news release issued by Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.