Windsor, CA

Windsor man found guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery at high school sports banquet

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Petaluma 360
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Windsor man was found guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 Thursday following a nearly monthlong trial. The charges against William Boyle, 52, resulted from an incident at the end-of-the-season basketball banquet for the Windsor High School basketball team. During the banquet, Boyle repeatedly touched the buttocks and thigh of a minor victim “against her will for the purpose of sexual gratification,” according to a news release issued by Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.

