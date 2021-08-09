Two Pullman house fires displace multiple WSU students, one firefighter injured

Pullman firefighters battled two house fires after embers from one house spread to another house and started a half-acre wildfire on Sunday.

Fire crews said an initial fire started at a house on 825 Northeast Maple Street, before winds carried embers about a block away to 400 Northeast Howard Street.

The Howard Street home sat behind the Cougar Country restaurant on a hillside. The fire had moved to the deck, overlooking the hillside after firefighters arrived, according to Pullman fire Department.

Fire investigators said the winds were gusting up to 30 miles per hour causing the embers to start a wildfire that burned about a half an acre of dry grass at the Howard Street location.

The converted Maple Street home, which housed six students, was destroyed. WSU student housing office and the American Red Cross were aiding the residents, said Pullman Fire Investigator Tony Nuttman. Investigators say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Howard Street home, which belonged to the Kappa Delta sorority, was also destroyed.

One firefighter was injured while fighting a fire on the hillside, but no other injuries were reported, according to the Pullman fire Department.

Firefighters said they were grateful for the help from the neighbors in the area who were seen with their garden hoses watering down their homes and yards to stop any further spread of this fire.

There is a GoFundMe to help the students displaced.