Dear Ballard High School Parents, Guardians and Students:. The first day of school is Wednesday, September 1st. I am excited about the district’s dual focus for the year of 180 Days of Excellence and a Culture of Care. There have been times when we have emphasized one of these ideals at the expense of the other and it is only when we have the right balance that we will both accelerate and nurture our students the way they need and deserve.