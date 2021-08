This has been the most frequently asked question I have gotten since March 2020. As Covid ramps up in many areas while still waiting for the under 12-year-olds to be eligible for vaccination, more and more parents are opting to homeschool their preschoolers. Some of you are excited to homeschool, and many of you aren’t. For some of you, this is a necessity but was never part of your plan. Here’s the thing, even if it’s not part of your plan, you can do this. Let me show you how to homeschool preschool.