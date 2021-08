Perhaps you know the Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild for their marvelous sale of interesting crafts each year at Christmas. Well, this summer they are having a sale of the arts and crafts supplies you will need to make such wonderful things. We’re talking books, patterns, yarn, beads, threads and more. The sale will be on Saturday, August 21 from 9 am to 3 pm. PNNAG’s workshop is located on the ground floor of the Good Shepherd Center, room 120. (They can only accept cash and checks.) For more information about PNNAG, take a look at their website.