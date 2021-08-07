ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind

By Cassie Carlson
 2021-08-07

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational wrapped up at the TPC at Southwind. Harris English remained your leader through the second round, shooting a 5-under 65 to keep his 2-shot...

