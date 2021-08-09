Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

‘This Silence Is Killing Our Family’: $180K In Rewards Offered For Information In Shootings Of 3 Children In Minneapolis

By Reg Chapman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One hundred and eighty thousand dollars.

That’s the new reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot three children in Minneapolis. It’s the largest reward ever offered in Minnesota to solve a crime.

Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. was shot and wounded on April 30. Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot May 15. She died 12 days later. Aniya Allen was shot May 17 and died two days later.

“Today makes 100 days. A hundred days. My grandson has been fighting to live for 100 days,” said Sharrie Jennings.

One hundred days since the first of three children were shot in the head in north Minneapolis.

It’s believed each of these shootings was the result of gun violence, allegedly among rival gangs, and these three children were the unintended targets.

“We not going to be safe until we tell who is making it unsafe,” said KG Wilson.

The families of Aniya, Trinity and Ladavionne stood shoulder to shoulder with community members to ask for help in bringing them closure.

One hundred and eighty thousand dollars is offered to help motivate someone to tell what they know.

“Spotlight on Crime is offering $150,000 of that reward and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $30,000 there,” said Drew Evans.

Clear Channel is sponsoring billboards that will go up across the Twin Cities in hopes of tugging at the soul of those responsible, asking them to end the pain they caused these families and themselves by turning themselves in.

“Everywhere you go that is all you are going to see, and that pain is not going to go away until you do what’s right,” said Booker Hodges.

“This silence is killing our family,” said Jennings.

Police say they are getting some tips but need more to solve these cases.

“That we that’s in the community that know need to say something,” said Wilson.

Everyone here believes someone in the community knows who is responsible. All hope a financial incentive is enough to motivate someone into action.

“When are we going to get closure? When are we going to get closure? When is it going to be safe for our kids to get outside and play?” Jennings said.

You can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

