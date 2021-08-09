Alleged Gang Members Arrested For Spree Of Violent San Jose Crimes

Cancel
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three alleged members of a violent San Jose street gang have been arrested in a wake of a series of crimes stemming back to February including carjackings, shootings, stealing vehicles and burglaries.

San Jose police said 22-year-old Omar Tabora, 19-year-old Christopher Rosales and 23-year-old Nelson Vargas have been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

“As an organized group of gang members, inflicting and doing a lot of harm in our city, we were very happy to get these three off the streets,” said Sgt. Christian Camarillo,” San Jose Police Department spokesperson.

On August 3rd, in a coordinated operation, numerous search warrants and arrest warrants were executed throughout San José with the goal of locating and arresting the three suspects.

During the operation, officers located illegally possessed firearms, equipment used to manufacture and assemble firearms (often referred to as ghost guns), illegal high-capacity magazines, a ballistic vest, narcotics and stolen property.

In a video clip released by the police department, a man is shown firing four shots with a pistol before he converts the weapon with the push of a button, emptying the magazine within seconds.

“As you see him, flip a switch on it and then pull the trigger again, and it turns into a full auto. It’s basically a handheld machine gun,” said Camarillo.

In a second clip, a man appears to be in the foothills, emptying another clip and firing rounds into the air.

“Very important to remember what goes up has to come down. And can you imagine if one of these bullets hits an innocent person who was just minding their business?” said Camarillo. “These are people who are just not thinking, don’t have a care other than themselves, who they’re gonna hurt.”

Anyone with additional information may contact the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit Detectives Reyes #4429 or Santisteven #4376 at 408-277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Kiet Do contributed to this story.

