[Giveaway] Win a pair of skis and a fully kitted ski vacation from B Corp brands!

Lists are inherently wrong no matter how you look at them. There will almost always be something to argue about. So why make them at all? Well…I love a good debate. There are no set factors that I decided to rate each resort on. The majority of this list are resorts that I have had experience skiing and I ranked them based on “general feel”. You might also be asking yourself what I mean exactly by “Big Mountain Skiing”. For starters, it does not necessarily mean resorts with large expanses of terrain or high verticals. Think of the Freeride World Tour (If you have not seen the tour check it out here). It is a style of freestyle skiing that encompasses skiing steep and technical faces while also showing off-air and style.