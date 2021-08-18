Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

[Giveaway] Win a pair of skis and a fully kitted ski vacation from B Corp brands!

By FREESKIER
Freeskier Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin an EPIC prize package from these B Corp-certified brands!. With the help of this insane giveaway from B Corp-certified brands WNDR Alpine, Taos Ski Valley, Patagonia and more you can have the ski vacation of your dreams and discover the most forward-thinking brands in the business! Enter to win any one pair of skis from WNDR Alpine, a two-night stay at Taos Ski Valley with lift tickets included, over $150 worth of nut butter pouches from Yumbutter, a full outerwear kit and backpack from Patagonia, a wax and swag pack from Mountainflow Eco Wax and a $200 gift card from MPOWERD. Thanks to this B Corp giveaway, you can take an environmentally-conscious ski vacation and rep the brands that seek positive change in the world. Enter now for your chance to win.

freeskier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resort#Vacation#Skis#Ski Wax#Tech#B Corp Brands#B Corp#Wndr Alpine#Mountainflow Eco Wax#Mpowerd#B Corp Giveaway#Yumbutter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Getting out: A guide to skiing and snowboarding around Bozeman

BRIDGER BOWL SKI AREA — A 30 minute drive from Bozeman, Bridger Bowl Ski Area is the closest ski area to Bozeman, boasting 2,000 acres of skiable terrain in the Bridger Range. Popular among locals and families, Bridger Bowl lies on leased Forest Service land and is run by a...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Patagonia pulls products from ski resort that hosted MAGA event

Outdoor clothing company Patagonia has pulled out of supplying a Wyoming ski resort after it hosted an event starring firebrand congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to reports. Patagonia, a California-based company known for supporting progressive issues, confirmed on Tuesday that it would no longer sell its products at three stores...
Aspen, COAspen Times

Pandora’s expansion will enrich Aspen skiing

Aspen is a ski town! With all of the activity this summer, it is sometimes easy to forget. Or we are all just so busy that there is little time to even think about the upcoming winter season. If you are like me, however, and ski over 100 days a...
TravelThe Spokesman-Review

Summertime ski resort views

Summer season is becoming a big thing at Crystal Mountain Resort. We recently visited the ski area in the Washington Cascades, rode the gondola, hiked the trails on top and had dinner. We also stayed in our RV in the resort's parking lot, enjoying a nice night in the mountains in a powered site.
Pinecrest, CAmymotherlode.com

Dodge Ridge Ski Resort Sold To New Owners

Pinecrest, CA–After more than 40 years of family ownership, Dodge Ridge Ski Resort has been sold and will have new owners this month. Owners Frank and Sally Helm have decided to retire, ending a legacy of operating one of the only family-owned ski resorts in the country. Sally Helm, CEO of Dodge Ridge announcing on Monday that the new buyers will be Invision Capital, owners of Mountain High Resort in California, and Karl Kapuscinski, President, and CEO of Mountain High Resort. Sally Helm explained how their lasting legacy will be honored moving forward.
Aspen, COAspen Times

Aspen History: Making Skis at the ABC

“Phoenix Ski Corp takes over Trucker, will make skis here,” announced The Aspen Times on August 20, 1981. “The Phoenix Ski Corp has recently finished building offices and ski manufacturing facilities at the Airport Business Center in Aspen. The company will make two models of steel-edge cross-country skis in lengths from 200 cm to 215 cm for delivery in the 1981-82 season. The corporation acquired molds and tooling previously used to manufacture the Trucker Mountain Edge ski. Phoenix skis will be available in two models: 1. The Wilderness Series, only cross-country ski in the world to incorporate a cracked edge, is designed for off-track and backcountry skiing. 2. The Racing Series is a high-performance ski designed for aggressive skiing on hard snow. It has been the most common and consistent performer on the competitive Summit Telemark Series tour which attracted skiers from many areas of the United States and western Canada.” The image above shows the Aspen Airport Business Center (AABC), circa 1980.
Travelskierandsnowboarder.com

Luxury ski rental accommodation operator, Bramble Ski, unites with Le Collectionist

Chalet rental specialist Bramble Ski has been acquired by luxury vacation home rental company Le Collectionist. Founded in 2005, Bramble Ski’s portfolio includes 160 exclusive chalets in destinations such as Verbier and Zermatt in Switzerland, St. Anton and Lech in Austria, and Val d’Isere and Meribel in France. Natasha Robertson,...
Lake City, COPosted by
Stephanie Graham

From stargazing until skiing in Lake City.

LAKE CITY, CO - Lake City has lots of great outdoor activities to do. Here is a list of everything you can find, from skiing in winter to suitable activities for all seasons. To relax with family or friends in Lake City, visitors can do some of these activities. First, fishing and boating on Lake San Cristobal. Visitors can also camp by the lake. Second, there is another alternative to enjoy the beauty of historic buildings in Historic Downtown. While walking, visitors can stop by to see the casino games.
SportsFreeskier Magazine

B.C. might be Canada’s powder Mecca, but street skiers make the pilgrimage to Québec

Jeremy Harvey is a Red Mountain, B.C. local, but he gets restless—even in the land of snow ghosts and perfect powder. So he goes East, to the lands of Phil Casabon and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand in search of the ideal handrail in Québec. Even though he had an unstable ankle—he’s awaiting surgery—he still sends impressive features like the sextuple kink rail and some slick transition features. You know what they say, why ski pow when you can take slams on ice and aluminum? They say that, right?
Shrewsbury, MAWCVB

Adaptive program gives everyone access to water skiing

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Liz Hackett is ready for adventure. She's about to water ski on Lake Quinsigamond. "The first day I started I was a bit nervous,” she said. It’s an activity made possible thanks to a program that helps anyone with disabilities -- Ride the Waves. "Basically, any age,...
Philadelphia, PAphl17.com

From wave pools to ski slopes, American Dream is a top destination

American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ is the most over-top attraction on the eastern seaboard, and it’s a mere 90 minutes from Philadelphia (20 minutes from Manhattan)!. What makes them over-the-top? They’re over 3 million square feet of stores, food, and attractions – including but not limited to Nickelodeon Universe, Dreamworks Water Park, and Big Snow!
Travelsnowbrains.com

Top 11 U.S. Big Mountain Ski Resorts: Opinion From a Freestyle Skier

Lists are inherently wrong no matter how you look at them. There will almost always be something to argue about. So why make them at all? Well…I love a good debate. There are no set factors that I decided to rate each resort on. The majority of this list are resorts that I have had experience skiing and I ranked them based on “general feel”. You might also be asking yourself what I mean exactly by “Big Mountain Skiing”. For starters, it does not necessarily mean resorts with large expanses of terrain or high verticals. Think of the Freeride World Tour (If you have not seen the tour check it out here). It is a style of freestyle skiing that encompasses skiing steep and technical faces while also showing off-air and style.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Matchstick Productions to premiere new ski movie at the UOP

PARK CITY, Utah. — On Thursday, September 23, Matchstick Productions will premiere its newest ski film, The Stomping Grounds, at Utah Olympic Park. Ticket pricing has yet to be announced. The film was shot on location at Snowbird, Park City, Nelson, BC, Pemberton, BC, Terrace, BC, Tordrillos, AK, Norway, and Sun Valley. The Stomping Grounds […]
Retailarchitecturaldigest.com

16 Adult Lunch Boxes for Midday Dining in Style

After nearly two years of work-from-home life, packing lunch may be a long forgotten ritual—but, in the spirit of back-to-school season, an adult lunch box refresh is now in order. This time around we’re ditching the paper bags, single-use plastics, and stale tupperware of yesteryear for much more chic options like colorful bentos, cheerful tiffins, and elevated cloth sacks. We hope that these 16 food storage containers will help as you ease back into a familiar routine, and ultimately make your workday dining experience a bit more pleasurable (or at the very least, evoke a smidge of envy in your coworkers).
San Rafael, CAoutsidebusinessjournal.com

High Camp Flasks Launches First-Ever Cocktail Shaker with an Integrated to-go Tumbler

San Rafael, CA (August 24, 2021) – High Camp Flasks, the disruptive drinkware startup who delivered the outdoor-bar industry’s first-ever 2-person Cocktail Flask in 2017, is proud to release an innovative new concept for a take-anywhere cocktail shaker. With the launch of their “Highball Shaker”, High Camp continues their quest to create badass tumblers for the outdoors that rival the quality of your favorite glass tumblers from home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy