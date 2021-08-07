Cancel
Fort Madison, IA

Daniel Frank “D.F.” Coons, Jr.

Hawk Eye
 6 days ago

Daniel Frank "D.F." Coons, Jr. Fort Madison, IA - Daniel Frank "D.F." Coons, Jr., 98, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 12:47 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at The Kensington. He was born on August 5, 1923 in Fort Madison, IA to Daniel F. & Jen Kirk Coons, Sr. He married Benita Menke on July 14, 1949 in West Point, IA. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2020. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for many years and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, the V.F.W., and the Knights of Columbus. He loved working in his yard, building trains and making things.

