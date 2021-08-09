Legoland's Limited-Time Virtual Experience Celebrates 10 Years of Ninjago
In celebration of a decade of Ninjago, Legoland California Resort is inviting families to experience a limited-time augmented reality digital experience at the theme park. Beginning Friday, visitors can get lost in the immersive world of Ninjago with the interactive attraction by playing ninja. The experience centers around a team of ninjas searching for a golden amulet and visitors can participate in the quest with the temporary attraction.www.nbcsandiego.com
Comments / 0