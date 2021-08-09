Cancel
Legoland's Limited-Time Virtual Experience Celebrates 10 Years of Ninjago

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of a decade of Ninjago, Legoland California Resort is inviting families to experience a limited-time augmented reality digital experience at the theme park. Beginning Friday, visitors can get lost in the immersive world of Ninjago with the interactive attraction by playing ninja. The experience centers around a team of ninjas searching for a golden amulet and visitors can participate in the quest with the temporary attraction.

