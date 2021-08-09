Legoland's Limited-Time Virtual Experience Celebrates 10 Years of Ninjago

July 29, 2021, 3:47 PM · Merlin Entertainments today revealed the ride line-up for its first-ever Peppa Pig theme park, which opens next year adjacent to Legoland Florida. Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida will feature six rides and several themed play areas on its four-and-half-acre site just outside the gates of Legoland Florida. The Peppa Pig park will be a separately ticketed attraction, with annual passes now on sale for $74.99. There's no word on single-day tickets sales yet, but the fine print on the annual passes says that passholders will be able to buy a limited number of discounted single-day admission tickets for $24.99 plus tax. So the regular ticket price will be more than that.