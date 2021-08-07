Library & Information Technology

Welcome to the 2021/2022 school year! We hope that you have found time to enjoy family and friends and as many of the things that bring you joy as possible during what has been a very challenging year and a half. We are so excited to welcome our students, families and staff back to our beautiful building. You and your scholar(s) bring the joy to our work as educators and we thank you for that. We continue to be excited to work in partnership with you to support the educational growth of your scholar.