Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Mets Fans Need to Take a Deep Breath

By Charlie Voelker
Posted by 
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Mets completed a 7 game road trip by losing to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Sunday. In case you missed it, the loss was just a sour cherry on a terrible cake. Former Met Zach Wheeler put all of the nails in the Amazin's coffin completing the 3 game sweep with a 2 hit shutout. Philadelphia not only took over first place from the Mets, it looked like they knocked over their books and took New York's lunch money. The Mets finished the road trip 1-6 and are now in third place, after starting Friday in first. Bad news? Yes. End of the season? Not so fast...

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
491
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Phillies#Giants#The Washington Nationals#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBNew York Post

Javier Baez almost has first altercation as a Met

Javier Baez homered in his first game as a Met and he nearly had his first altercation with them in his fourth game. After flying out to right field to end the top of the eighth inning in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins, Baez took his helmet off and made an aggressive move toward the mound. Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and a few Mets players stepped in front of Baez, who appeared to be angry with reliever Richard Bleier.
MLBFanSided

NY Mets News: Josh Reddick is the latest veteran stockpiled on the farm

The New York Mets didn’t just pick Josh Reddick off the scrap heap to help them now or take up a roster spot in Triple-A. The 34-year-old left-handed hitting outfielder is also someone who knows a thing or two about playing big games. Recently released by the Arizona Diamondbacks amid...
MLBbleachernation.com

Javy Báez Would “Love” to Re-Sign with the Cubs After the Season (But … )

Even after his trade to the New York Mets, Javy Báez still says he’d be happy to re-up with the Cubs after the season. “To be honest, I would love to,” Báez said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “But I don’t know what will happen this offseason with all these moves and the plan that this organization has …. Obviously, I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I’ve never been in another organization, but I’m pretty sure this is one of the best ones, if not the best one. I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me and my family.”
MLBaudacy.com

Mets Notes: Updates on Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Javier Baez

Jacob deGrom told reporters on Aug. 3 that he was scheduled to have another MRI in “10 days” to look at the inflammation in his elbow, which flared up while he was recovering from forearm tightness that took him out just before the All-Star break. The Mets ace hasn’t pitched...
MLBbleachernation.com

Bad Day for Traded Cubs on New Teams: First Anthony Rizzo, Now Javy Báez Has a Hip Injury

After Anthony Rizzo tested positive for COVID-19, a second recently-traded former-Cubs player has gone down. Frequently able to play through little bumps and bruises, Javy Báez today winced in pain on a swing and left the Mets game with “left hip tightness.” We’ve seen Báez do it many times and stay in a game, so it must not have been great.
MLBYardbarker

Javier Baez Hoping To Play Next To Mets' Francisco Lindor

With the MLB trade deadline just two days away, the Mets haven't done much besides acquire 41-year-old left-hander Rich Hill up until this point. While the Amazins' have been linked to Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, they could also potentially go after Bryant's teammate to fill a short-term need instead.
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Alonso’s walk-off home run bails out Mets after bullpen melts down, completing doubleheader sweep vs. Nationals

The wheels fell off for the Mets when they blew a three-run lead in the seventh and final inning. Then Pete Alonso came to the rescue. The first baseman hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Mets a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals to complete a doubleheader sweep on Thursday at Citi Field in New York.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Javier Baez traded to New York Mets

The Chicago Cubs continue their fire sale, trading shortstop Javier Baez to the New York Mets. Baez is the latest player to be traded away from Chicago after Anthony Rizzo, Craig Kimbrel and Andrew Chafin. The trade is pending a medical evaluation of Baez, but is expected to go through.
MLBSports Illustrated

Why Javier Baez Became a Priority For The Mets

Although the Mets were linked to a number of different names ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, they ultimately went out and got a big bat by acquiring Javier Baez from the Cubs. While he’s not perfect by any means given his struggles in getting on base (.292 on-base percentage, 15...
MLBFOX Sports

New York Mets to visit the Miami Marlins

New York Mets (55-49, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (44-61, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. LINE: Marlins +128, Mets -150; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to face...
MLBFanSided

NY Mets: The great Michael Conforto fear is the Daniel Murphy treatment

What’s the worst thing that can happen if the New York Mets don’t re-sign Michael Conforto? The club’s longtime outfielder is headed to free agency this winter and not someone maybe even worth the qualifying offer. He has been miserable all year long and nothing seems to suggest any obvious reason for the struggles.
MLBNewsday

Mets leaning toward Noah Syndergaard returning as reliever

The possibility that Noah Syndergaard returns as a reliever is looking more like a probability. The Mets still plan for him to come back from Tommy John surgery in September, which will be nearly two years since his most recent major-league game. And because of how long it takes for a starting pitcher to build up his pitch/inning tolerance, acting general manager Zack Scott indicated that the Mets are strongly considering not doing that.
MLBFanSided

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom needs to be shutdown for 2021

It would be fair to say that the New York Mets are atop the National League East due to Jacob deGrom. He had been in the midst of a historic season before his latest arm concerns led to his most recent stint on the Injured List. Clearly, the Mets need him back if they are going to solidify their hold atop the division.
MLBNew York Post

Mets sign Josh Reddick to bolster outfield depth

The Mets bolstered their outfield depth Wednesday night by signing veteran Josh Reddick to a minor league deal, according to MLB.com. The left-handed hitting outfielder was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks last week after hitting .258 with a 76 OPS-plus (league average is 100) in 54 games this season.
MLBFanSided

NY Mets: Is the team truly invested in Jeff McNeil?

Jeff McNeil’s name seems to come up often in trades involving the New York Mets. Fortunately, for those who have shrines of the Flying Squirrel in their homes, it’s not the Mets who bring him up. Everyone else seems to want him. I don’t blame them. Since becoming a big...
MLBFOX Sports

Washington to visit New York Wednesday

Washington Nationals (50-62, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (56-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto and the Nationals will take on the Mets Wednesday. The Mets are 33-20 in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy