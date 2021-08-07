New York Mets Fans Need to Take a Deep Breath
The New York Mets completed a 7 game road trip by losing to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Sunday. In case you missed it, the loss was just a sour cherry on a terrible cake. Former Met Zach Wheeler put all of the nails in the Amazin's coffin completing the 3 game sweep with a 2 hit shutout. Philadelphia not only took over first place from the Mets, it looked like they knocked over their books and took New York's lunch money. The Mets finished the road trip 1-6 and are now in third place, after starting Friday in first. Bad news? Yes. End of the season? Not so fast...1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0