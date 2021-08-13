Street racing hit-and run crash leaves woman dead, man hurt in Brooklyn, police say

A woman was killed and a man injured when they were struck by a car police say was street racing in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

Investigators say three cars were street racing on Utica Avenue - far exceeding the 25 m.p.h. speed limit - when a red Dodge Charger jumped the curb, striking the victims who were waiting at a bus stop just after 3 a.m. Monday.

"This is crazy," eyewitness Josh Moya said. "It could have been kids in there. It could have been my mother right there."

Moya told Eyewitness News he saw the victim of the horrific crash take her last breath after the man rushed over to help.

"When he tried to move her, I said, 'Listen, don't move her! Don't move her!'" Moya said. "And when he moved her, I could see her (make a gasping noise) and that was over."

The woman, identified as 20-year-old Aniya Blandon, was killed, while the 23-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition with abrasions about his legs.

"I just pray to God that her family will be alright, you know?" Moya said.

The driver of the Dodge Charger jumped into another vehicle and fled the scene. He remains at large.

The section of Utica Avenue near Eastern Parkway where the incident happened is a straight shot downhill, and community activists say it is a known hot spot for illegal street racing.

"Traffic is very light, it's hardly any traffic on the roads, so the young guys really don't care," activist Burchell Marcus said.

Marcus also called for the driver who fled the scene, leaving the victim to die, to surrender.

"I want to say to him that he should turn himself in," he said. "You know you did something wrong. Stand up and face the music."

So far police have made no arrests.

