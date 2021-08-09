Cancel
Time’s Up leader quits after advising Cuomo on sexual harassment allegations

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The chair of the Time’s Up foundation and co-creator of its legal defense fund for women who have faced sexual misconduct has resigned as the fallout from the New York Attorney General’s report into allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew Cuomo continues.

Roberta Kaplan announced her resignation in a brief statement obtained by The New York Times blaming Mr Cuomo for supposedly being an ally to women while secretly being an “abuser”.

“Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that even our apparent allies in the fight to advance women can turn out to be abusers,” said Ms Kaplan.

“I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign,” she continued.

The group, as well as the Human Rights Council, are facing intense scrutiny over the revelation in the report that their leaders were involved in advising Mr Cuomo amidst the scandal; the news was particularly brutal for Time’s Up, which was founded specifically to protect women from situations like the one that developed in the governor’s office.

Mr Cuomo has been accused by nearly a dozen women, including current and former aides, of unwanted groping, kissing and sexual comments. He has denied some of the claims, while acknowledging making some women “uncomfortable” at times with his words and actions. The report released last week from investigators in AG Letitia James’s office found the claims of 11 women to be credible.

The same day Ms Kaplan announced her resignation, the Human Rights Council announced its own investigation into news that its president, Alphonso David, was also advising Mr Cuomo as he battled sexual harassment claims from nearly a dozen women.

Both Mr David and Ms Kaplan are accused specifically of working with the governor’s office on an effort to discredit Lindsey Boylan, a woman who was the first to publicly accuse Mr Cuomo of inappropriate sexual behaviour, and who later ran for Manhattan Borough President.

The shocking accusations of the two actively working to discredit Ms Boylan threaten to severely damage both their public images as well as the reputations of their respective organisations, especially due to the fact that the New York Attorney General’s report found Ms Boylan’s assertions to be credible.

Mr Cuomo “commented on [Ms Boylan’s] appearance and attractiveness, including comparing her to a former girlfriend and describing her as attractive”, the AG ‘s report found, adding that he “physically touched her on various parts of her body, including her waist, legs, and back” and kissed her on the cheeks and lips on several occasions.

The governor is now expected to face an impeachment effort led by his own party unless he resigns by a 5:00 p.m. deadline on Friday set by state lawmakers.

In a statement, the HRC said it took the questions about Mr David’s role “very seriously” and would hire an outside law firm to determine if he violated ethical standards set by the group within 30 days.

