LA County officials considering requiring proof of vaccination in some indoor public spaces

Los Angeles County officials are considering requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination in some indoor public spaces as the region continues to see large increases in cases.

According to the L.A. Times, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will take up a proposal put forth by Supervisor Janice Hahn to draft a report detailing what the policy would look like.

"To prevent future surges and new variants from circulating, especially as we approach fall and winter, we must consider whether additional measures are necessary, such as vaccine requirements for certain settings" Hahn said in her motion.

Questions still remain about what public spaces will be impacted by a possible vaccination requirement in L.A. County and whether "a mandate should require one dose or full vaccination."

If the proposal moves forward, the county Department of Public Health would have two weeks to report back to the Board of Supervisors with a detailed plan.

Last week, the city of L.A. introduced a similar proposal that would require proof of at least partial vaccination to enter public indoor spaces.

Proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 would be required to enter public indoor spaces in the city of Los Angeles under a new proposal.

This comes as routine testing programs are increasing at businesses and schools across the county, which health officials say will lead to quicker identification of asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19.

L.A. County on Sunday reported 3,031 new cases and eight additional deaths.

The figures came one day after county health officials reported 4,283 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths, which they attributed to continued high rates of transmission and significant increases in testing.

It was the highest number of cases reported in one day in more than six months.

Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says the quickest way to slow the spread of the virus is to increase vaccination coverage.