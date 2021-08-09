Warming Monday, Excessive Heat Develops on Wednesday

Clouds give way to sun pretty quickly today so we'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

We warm up a little more on Tuesday, low to mid 90s will be common across western Oregon, cooler at the Coast.

An excessive heat watch is in effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday ahead of a 4-day stretch of dangerously hot weather. Wednesday we approach 100°, with Thursday & Friday being the hottest days, our current forecast has Portland reaching 104° both days. We expect to see gradual cooling this weekend, but highs will remain in the 90s through Sunday.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, temperatures are likely to remain above average through the third week of August, and there's no sign of widespread rain in the forecast through late August -minus a chance of Cascade thundershowers later this week.

Chris McGinness

KGW Meteorologist

