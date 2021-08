Whether or not you think the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place here in New Jersey are strict enough, there's more coming down the pike. Mark my words, with the announcement expected from officials in Philadelphia regarding businesses being required to show proof of vaccination, it's only a matter of time before those regulations find their way into Jersey law. South Jersey soon may be forced to check your vaccination status. Is that something that I, personally, agree with? Nope, sure is not.