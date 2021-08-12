Cancel
Glen Burnie, MD

County Fire Department Continues Investigation Into Glen Burnie Fire; GoFund Setup in Support of Displaced Family

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is continuing to investigate what caused a Glen Burnie home fire which left a family of four displaced.

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at about 2:50am, multiple fire and rescue units responded to the home on New Jersey Avenue for a structure fire. Tiffany Booth and her small children were inside the home sleeping at the time, but were able to escape the blaze safely.

Tiffany told Report Annapolis that her first thought was to run out of the house with her children in her hands. "I was asleep on the couch," Tiffany said. "Had I been in my bed, we would have died." Tiffany is the mother to 1-year old twin boys and a 12-year old girl. Her daughter was not at home at the time of the fire.

The fire, which appears to have started on the porch of the home, remains under investigation. Officials estimate $130,000 in damages were caused to the home.

The GoFundMe page setup in support of the family has raised more than $11,400 as of 10:30am on Monday, August 11, 2021.

To donate or to learn more, go to:

Fundraiser in Support of Tiffany Booth and Family

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

