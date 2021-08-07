Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Newsline

‘Big and bold’ infrastructure bill still falls short on helping states fight climate change

By Jacob Fischler
Posted by 
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 5 days ago

The Senate is poised to pass a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would upgrade state transportation networks, electric grids, water systems and more.

It’s a major spending boost and potential job-creator that yet falls short of the administration’s goals to address climate change and reduce its effects in the states.

The White House worked for months with a group of 10 senators from both parties to write the 2,700-page bill, which includes a five-year highways and transit authorization. The Biden administration has said it would add up to 2 million new jobs every year for the rest of the decade.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The measure would also boost spending on electric vehicle charging stations, transit programs, passenger rail and other programs meant to reduce transportation fossil fuel emissions that contribute to climate change.

“It’s the culmination of a lot of effort over the years to do something big and bold on infrastructure,” said Susan Howard, the program director for transportation finance at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, a group that advocates for state departments of transportation.

“We’re talking about a level of investment over the next five years that will be significant and have lasting impact.”

But critics who wanted to see a greater focus on President Joe Biden’s stated goals of advancing climate action and equity for disadvantaged communities say the spending comes up short, or even worsens, progress toward those goals.

“If you think about this bill in a historical context, we would say these are impressive investments,” said Kevin DeGood, an infrastructure specialist at the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress.

“But if you think about it with respect to the magnitude of the challenge we face, first and foremost around climate but also around equity and things like that, we would say it’s inadequate.”

Money for highways and bridges

The bill would reauthorize surface transportation programs for five years, normally a major accomplishment on its own, Howard said.

It would provide $351 billion over five years for highway and bridge funding, a nearly 50% increase over current levels.

It also includes $107 billion for transit, a 65% boost, according to an analysis by Jeff Davis, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Eno Center for Transportation.

The bill also includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, the first such federal effort. It would provide $2.5 billion to transit agencies and school districts for electric buses and ferries.

It would spend $66 billion on passenger rail, in what the administration called “the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak 50 years ago.”

If you think about (this bill) with respect to the magnitude of the challenge we face, first and foremost around climate but also around equity and things like that, we would say it’s inadequate.

– Kevin DeGood of the Center for American Progress

Although those provisions and others are meant to reduce greenhouse gases, mitigate the effects of climate change and reconnect communities displaced by earlier transportation projects, spending on those programs is dwarfed by the funds for highway spending, said Beth Osborne, the director of the Washington think tank Transportation for America that advocates for safer transportation systems and more efficient spending.

The transportation sector is the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which estimated 29% of U.S. emissions in 2019 came from transportation.

“We’re going to do things to reduce climate emissions, but we’re going to spend more in ways that we know increase them,” Osborne said.

The White House’s first infrastructure proposal, introduced in April, said “Every dollar spent on rebuilding our infrastructure during the Biden administration will be used to prevent, reduce, and withstand the impacts of the climate crisis.”

But the hundreds of billions in new highway spending sends another message, DeGood said, saying highways were similar to oil pipelines in encouraging fossil fuel use.

“A pipeline is carbon production infrastructure,” DeGood said. “A highway is carbon consumption infrastructure.”

Southbound traffic on Interstate 25 in Denver is seen on Oct. 5, 2020. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

State-specific fact sheets released by the White House this week show that in Colorado, roughly 80% of the $5 billion in transportation funding directly allocated by the bill would be spent on highways and bridges. An estimated $57 million would be allocated for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Democrats in the Senate, including Thomas E. Carper of Delaware, the chairman of the Environment & Public Works Committee responsible for highways authorization, acknowledged the bill did not sufficiently address climate change.

In a statement, Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Carper called for more climate action in the next major item the Senate plans to consider — a budget reconciliation bill that will likely gain no Republican votes.

“The climate crisis demands bold action, and while the bipartisan infrastructure bill currently before the Senate is a first step, on its own the bill does not go nearly far enough to restore and protect the most vulnerable communities on the frontlines of this crisis,” they said. “As the Senate prepares to consider reconciliation legislation …, it is imperative that our investments directly benefit underserved communities.”

Reducing wildfire risk

As wildfires have ravaged the West and caused hazy skies throughout the country this summer, the bill’s supporters highlighted provisions meant to address fires.

“This historic, bipartisan infrastructure package ensures that Forest Service and Interior have the resources they need to not only fight fires, but also prepare communities and landscapes for the next fire before it happens,” U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, said in a Wednesday statement.

The bill includes $3.37 billion to reduce wildfire risk, according to a release from Tester. The Senate also approved an amendment Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) wrote that would double the funding for a program to improve resiliency on public and private lands.

“It’s clearly throwing a lot of money at the issue and that is a good thing,” Susan Jane Brown, a senior attorney with the conservation group Western Environmental Law Center, said.

“Just throwing money at a problem doesn’t necessarily solve the problem, but what we know about the Forest Service and [the Bureau of Land Management] in particular is that when it comes to wildfire resilience, they’ve been underfunded for years by Congress.”

On the other hand, the bill includes policy changes to forest management that give conservationists “heartburn,” Brown said.

For example, the bill would allow the Forest Service to cut down trees to create fire breaks, but that opens the possibility that breaks would go under managed and be fertile ground for the flammable underbrush that sparks and spreads many fires.

What about the House bill?

The Senate bill’s momentum raises questions about the $715 billion, five-year transportation bill the House passed last month that included $5.7 billion in funding earmarked for hundreds of specific projects lawmakers sponsored that are greatly desired by states, counties and cities.

The earmarks were included after a lengthy process of submissions by House members, the first time in years earmarks had been allowed in legislation.

State departments of transportation prefer the Senate version because it offers them more flexibility in spending federal funds, Howard said.

But Osborne said the House bill is “better in every single way,” especially by restricting that flexibility. The House bill, for example, includes a provision that requires states to improve roads that need repair before constructing new ones.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post ‘Big and bold’ infrastructure bill still falls short on helping states fight climate change appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

196
Followers
318
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Climate Change#Transportation Bill#Senate Bill#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Amtrak#The White House#Democrats
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
WGN TV

UN panel: ‘Code Red’ on climate change issued

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a stark new report that found there is no doubt humans are driving climate change. The UN Secretary General called the report a “Code Red for humanity.”. The IPCC said the planet is at a tipping point for...
EnvironmentWashington Post

The perverse argument against the bipartisan infrastructure bill: It wants to address climate change

One place where no one will be reading the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’smassive new report on the evolution and future of global warming is at the library in Greenville, Calif. The library, a small building with a sloped roof, no longer exists beyond a few free-standing walls surrounding piles of ash. Last week, a pair of photographers documenting the massive Dixie Fire in the state captured the building’s still-burning remnants.
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Senators produce big infrastructure bill

Senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday night, wrapping up days of painstaking work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden’s big priority. (Aug. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

CNN — On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by a 69-30 vote. Now, the only obstacle that stands in the way of it becoming law is passage in the US House of Representatives. At first glance this might not seem like an obstacle at all,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
hngn.com

$300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit: Judge Orders to Resume Federal Financial Aids

Thousands of Oklahomans have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, and an Oklahoma County district judge has ordered the state to start paying $300 per week in extra unemployment payments. Reinstatement of Unemployment Benefits. In a recently published article in MSN News, District Judge Anthony Bonner Jr.,...
Posted by
Axios

Ted Cruz blocks 4 a.m. attempt to pass Democrats' voting rights package

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blocked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) attempt to pass Democrats' signature voting rights package — a revised version of the "For the People Act" — in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Why it matters: The sweeping federal elections overhaul is intended to combat a...
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mike Lindell: MyPillow CEO ‘attacked’ at South Dakota hotel

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell opened up the third and last day of his “cyber symposium” in South Dakota visibly distressed, saying that he had been “attacked” at his hotel the previous night. The gathering is meant to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Lindell said he had been targeted near the elevators of his hotel and that another symposium participant’s house was raided, adding that all the electronics were taken. “Last night when I got to the hotel, I was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy