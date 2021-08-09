Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Uterine Fibroids are common, but not normal

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0EuO_0bMCy9uQ00

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic Celeste Adams, 45, put off her annual pelvic exam, but when she got back on track few months ago, what her doctor found shocked her.

"I could be carrying an 18 week old child because of these fibroids. That's how large they are," Adams said.

Her doctor discovered Uterine Fibroids , non-cancerous tumors that grow in and around the wall of the uterus. If left untreated, it can cause reproductive issues, including infertility and miscarriage. About 26 million women in the U.S. experience the condition, but it's rarely discussed.

Because of her severe case, Adams is now scheduled to undergo a hysterectomy.

"I was floored, like that was not I had expected," Adams said.

According to the International Journal of Women's Health , 77% of women will develop fibroids before menopause.

"Oftentimes, you don't know you have them until you have a problem," Dr. Denise Sweeney said, adding that's due to lack of awareness and research, which also contributes to health inequities.

Studies indicate people of color are more likely to develop Uterine Fibroids. It is estimated that more than 80% of Black women and about 70% of white women develop fibroids by the time they reach menopause. Black individuals with fibroids have also been shown to have more severe symptoms and develop early-onset Uterine Fibroids that develop into larger tumors.

Current research and available data does not provide adequate information on the prevalence and incidence of fibroids in Asian, Hispanic, and Black individuals. While advocating for more research and education, Sweeney is among a growing number of California doctors working to get insurance coverage for Acessa , a new non-invasive procedure to treat the condition. Through laparoscopic surgery, doctors can apply heat to problem tissues.

"If we can treat things earlier, at a more minimally invasive stage, that's a great thing for the patient," Adams said.

Recovery time is less than a week.

"Having a four to five day down time, is really a game changer for women," Sweeney said.

Hysterectomies can put a patient out for up to six weeks. That's the route Adams has to take, but she says she's speaking out in the hope other women will have access to a less invasive option.

"I think it's important for women to realize that they are not suffering alone," Adams said.

Watch more from ABC10

No, the Sacramento River does not have a high amount of lead causing algae blooms | Verify

Comments / 0

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uterine Fibroids#Infertility#Black Women#Menopause#Asian#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
Well+Good

Seeking Care for Fibroids Can Be Exhausting. Here’s How To Practice Self-Advocacy

When Tanika Gray Valbrun began seeking care for uterine fibroids—benign tumors that grow in and out of the uterus—she had to convince her doctors that she was in pain. "They give you the chart," she says, adding that patients use it to number their pain. She says her doctors told her, if her pain was truly a 10, she'd be on the ground in a fetal position or unable to walk. "If a patient comes in and they say [their pain] is a 10, it's a 10," Gray Valburn says. "And we need to treat it as such."
Women's HealthWINKNEWS.com

Woman founds group for others suffering from uterine fibroids

It’s estimated 26 million women have uterine fibroids, non-cancerous tumors that grow in and on the uterus. They can cause heavy menstrual bleeding and pain. Tanika Gray Valbrun has been dealing with fibroids since she was a teenager. “There are so many people who are having these debilitating symptoms,” she...
Women's Healthmichiganchronicle.com

Black Women and the Battle Against Fibroids

The connection between the Black community and the healthcare industry has been strained for generations. Experimental testing and vaccinations, lack of representation in health professions and general mistrust have all contributed to the breakdown. For Black women, disparities concerning uterine fibroids is an ongoing fight and healthcare professionals are looking...
ScienceNature.com

Deranged chromatin drives uterine fibroid tumours

A previously unknown subgroup of uterine fibroid tumours is driven by mutations that result in disruption of the DNA–protein complex chromatin. The findings could inform the management of this common condition. Zehra Ordulu is in the Department of Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, USA, and...
Women's HealthWTGS

SC health organizations recommend COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A group of South Carolina's top health organizations recommends all pregnant women get the coronavirus vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, joined several organizations in saying the coronavirus vaccine would be safe for both pregnant woman and their babies.
Healthsixtyandme.com

Acting Normal in a Reopening World

It seems social activities are opening back up to varying degrees depending on where you live. For me here in Oregon, there are opportunities to gather, attend live events and shop without masks, at least at the moment. As I begin to be more active, I realize that my life...
ScienceScience Daily

Breakthrough in understanding genesis of fibroids

Scientists at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital have made a breakthrough in understanding the genesis of uterine leiomyomas, also called fibroids. Fibroids are extremely common tumors. They are a major burden for women's health worldwide, and the most common cause of hysterectomy. The Finland Myoma Study published in Nature found that the part of the human genome that controls expression of genes, is of major importance in fibroid development.
HealthPosted by
KPCW

Simple Food Prescriptions for Hormonal Imbalances

On The Mountain Life, Dr. Neal Barnard comes on the show to discuss his new book, Your Body in Balance: The New Science of Foods, Hormones, and Health. Dr. Barnard says hidden in everyday foods are the causes of a surprising range of health problems: infertility, menstrual cramps, weight gain, hair loss, breast and prostate cancer, hot flashes, and so much more.
PharmaceuticalsFingerLakes1

CDC announces pregnant women are safe to get the vaccine

The CDC announces that a new analysis shows there is no increase for miscarriage among pregnant women who get the Covid-19 vaccine. Until now the CDC did not recommend pregnant women get vaccinated but should discuss it with their doctor. Right now only 23% of pregnant women have received at...
PharmaceuticalsNEWS10 ABC

CDC, local doctors urge pregnant people to get vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The CDC is strengthening its guidance, recommending that pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19, especially amid the delta variant surge. “Pregnant women tend to be sicker than women who are not pregnant when they get COVID. They have a higher risk of needing mechanical ventilations, being on a respirator, and a higher risk of death,” said Dr. Kenneth Baker, Chief of Obstetrics at St. Peter’s Hospital.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy