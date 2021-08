The eighth and ninth annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run in memory of K-9 Myk will be held at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Sept. 11. The Kids Fun Run, which is a ¼-mile run, starting and ending at the Sheriff’s Office, will start at 9 a.m. for kids 11 and under. Trophies will also be awarded to the first-place winners for both male and female, and all participants will receive an award ribbon.