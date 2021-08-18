Cancel
Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly To Go Public in a $532 Million SPAC Merger

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leafly, a popular online cannabis marketplace, announced today an agreement to merge with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ). Once the deal is completed, Leafly will start trading on the NASDAQ...

www.streetinsider.com

