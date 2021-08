Here's a fair warning about the products on this list: they don't represent the upper echelon of their category. Looking for an exhaustive list of the best pomades money can buy? Here you go; shop there. However, the entries below are best saved for those in a pinch: those fresh out of product and unable to wait for another tin to ship; those touching down in another city with a few items missing from their Dopp kit; or those with a fresh haircut they suddenly need to style. You can find all of these at your local drugstore, big box retailer or grocery store — and, as evident below, on Amazon, too.