ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Happy Birthday, Whitney Houston! 12 Times She Stole Our Hearts

By NewsOne Staff
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuHlC_0bMCEdXN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHPc3_0bMCEdXN00

Whitney Houston performs in Las Vegas for the 2004 World Music Awards. | Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

UPDATED: 8:00 a.m. ET, Aug. 9, 2022

N ewsOne remembers Whitney Houston on Tuesday, Aug. 9, on what would have been the superstar with the mellifluous voice’s 59th birthday.

And now that Whitney has gone to glory, here we share the special moments that punctuated the career of a legend. We love you, Whitney, and you will always be in our hearts!

MORE: Black Women Icons We Lost Too Soon

1) Whitney’s talent came from a long line of singers: Whitney’s mom is gospel singer Cissy Houston ; her cousins are singing icon Dionne Warwick and soul singer Dee Dee Warwick; her godmother is ’60s pop star Darlene Love; and the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin is her honorary auntie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37S25K_0bMCEdXN00

Whitney Houston and her mother, Cissy Houston, appear during a taping at MTV show in 1989. | Source: L. Busacca / Getty

Whitney’s singing career was not by chance, it was predestined and charted. By age 11, the New Jersey native began performing as a soloist in the junior gospel choir at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, and after hearing her sing, there was no turning back, Whitney was bound for singing greatness!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b10Hg_0bMCEdXN00

Whitney Houston was photographed in February 1982 when she was a senior in high school. | Source: Jack Mitchell / Getty

2) By age 17, Whitney’s talent was apparent but so was her beauty. She began modeling in the early 1980s after she was spotted by a photographer who saw her perform with her mom at Carnegie Hall in New York.  She was one of the first African-American models to appear on the cover of Seventeen Magazine. Whitney’s girl-next-door appeal also won her modeling assignments with such respected magazine titles as Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Young Miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBf2O_0bMCEdXN00

Young model Whitney Houston in a photography fashion session in New York City in September of 1980. | Source: Doug Vann / Getty

3) By the time 1983 rolled around, Whitney was more than ready for the BIG TIME!  Record industry titan Clive Davis saw Whitney performing with mom Cissy at a New York City nightclub. Davis was so blown away by Whitney’s vocals, that he offered her a worldwide recording contract, which she could not refuse. Whitney and Davis would form a loving bond that time could never separate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHShM_0bMCEdXN00

Music executive Clive Davis introduces Whitney Houston in 1984 in New York City. | Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

4) In February 1985, Whitney’s debut album, “Whitney Houston,” hit the record charts and her life would never be the same. Houston was the top artist of the year and “Whitney Houston” was the No. 1 album of the year on the 1986 Billboard year-end charts, making her the first female artist to earn that distinction. The album had without a doubt become an international success and was certified platinum 13 times in the United States alone.

To date, it has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

Watch “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” here:

5) Grammy time! At the 1986 Grammy Awards , Whitney was nominated for three awards, including “Album of the Year.” She won her first Grammy Award for “Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female” for the monster single “Saving All My Love for You.” Houston’s performance of the song during the Grammy telecast later earned her an Emmy Award, and she won seven American Music Awards in total in 1986 and 1987 and an MTV Video Music Award. The album’s popularity would also carry over to the Grammy Awards that were held the following year, when another of the debut album’s cut, “Greatest Love of All,” would receive a “Record of the Year” nomination. Houston’s debut album is listed as one of Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and is on “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Definitive 200 list.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HApZS_0bMCEdXN00

Whitney Houston at the Grammy Awards in February 1986 in Los Angeles.  | Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

6) A humanitarian who loved children, the mega-star with a big heart formed the Whitney Houston Foundation for Children, a non-profit organization that has raised funds for the needs of children around the world, in 1989.   Whitney’s tireless efforts were recognized by organizations, such as St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the United Negro College Fund and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXD9B_0bMCEdXN00

Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXV in 1991. | Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

7) Whitney loved this country and it was oh-so-evident when in 1991, she gave a moving and memorable rendition of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV at the Tampa Stadium in Florida. Whitney’s performance was such an overwhelming success that it was released as a commercial single and video and reached the Top 20 on the “U.S. Hot 100,” making her the only act to turn the national anthem into a pop-hit sensation.

8) With Whitney’s star power, Hollywood naturally came calling. The beauty had offers from some of Tinsel Town’s greatest, but she waited until a juicy role fell in her lap. In 1992, Whitney’s first film role, “The Bodyguard,” co-starring Kevin Costner , was just what she had been waiting for all along. Whitney played a star who was stalked by a crazed fan. She hires a bodyguard (Costner) and eventually the two fall in love. Whitney had such major screen appeal that viewers of the movie were rendered colorblind. She also went on to do other notable films, such as “The Preacher’s Wife” and “Waiting to Exhale.”

Watch “Your Love Is My Love”  here:


9) Call him what you may, but Whitney loved her some Bobby Brown . She met the then-R&B chart-topper at the 1989 Soul Train Awards. The pair dated for three years and then tied the knot on July 18, 1992. The couple would go on to laugh, love, and co-star on the reality TV show, “Being Bobby Brown,” and then battle fiercely until their divorce was finalized on April 24, 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vu5l7_0bMCEdXN00

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown in an undated photo. | Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

10) What Whitney loved most in this world was her baby girl Bobby Kristina , who was born on March 4, 1993.  The baby was Whitney’s only child and Brown’s fourth. No matter what trials and tribulations she went through, one thing was for sure, Whitney’s love for her daughter was immeasurable. Sadly, Bobbi Kristina met a similar fate to her mother when the 22-year-old died months after being found unresponsive in a bathtub nearly three years to the day after Whitney’s untimely death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcszJ_0bMCEdXN00

Whitney Houston kisses her daughter Bobbi Kristina during the 1st Annual BET Awards in Las Vegas on June 19, 2001. | Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

11) In August 2001, Houston signed the biggest record deal in music history with Arista/BMG. She renewed her contract for $100 million to deliver six new albums, on which she would also earn royalties.

12) Whitney, who had a spiritual foundation that was unshaken, loved the Lord and worshipped him throughout her life. We should all be comforted in the fact that Whitney is at peace, in his glory, and smiling down upon all of her adoring fans.

SEE ALSO:

Whitney Houston’s Relationship With Robyn Crawford Wasn’t ‘Natural’ To Cissy Houston, Memoir Claims

Robyn Crawford Reminds Wendy Williams How Trifling She Was To Whitney Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28knZD_0bMCEdXN00

The post Happy Birthday, Whitney Houston! 12 Times She Stole Our Hearts appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Cissy Houston
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Bobbi Kristina
Person
Darlene Love
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Aretha Franklin
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Grammy Awards#World Music Awards#Happy Birthday#Mtv
People

Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'

In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Lori Harvey Discusses Lessons In Dating With Teyana Tayor

Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor on Teyana’s YouTube series Bumble presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor. During Wednesday’s episode, Harvey and Taylor had an intimate conversation about their philosophies for relationships of all kinds, and yall know when girlfriends get together the conversation goes in many different directions. Within the conversation, Teyona reminds Lori of the many discussions they have had throughout their friendship saying, “You know we have deep conversations, and when we talk it is always from the perspective of women to women not telling you what you should do how you should do it, especially since we are two different ages.” Adding ” I think you are an amazing young woman you are dating and living on our terms and continue to do that and have fun.” Through the giggles, private jokes, and gem-dropping moments the theme of the conversation was “sip with caution.” Not just with themselves but also in dating, business relationships, and friendships. “They deserve to be handled with care, and if they aren’t, there’s a chance you’ll get burned. The SKN founder said she lives a life without regrets, no matter what other people think. “I am very much in a space right not that I am not doing anything that is going to compromise my peace and happiness.” She says. “So I think taking control of your life and making sure you like maintaining your power don’t give your power away to anybody, that’s the key to like truly being happy and in and out of a relationship,” Harvey Admits that she almost got married very young Harvey revealed. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.” She said she eventually came to a point where she wanted to “date on my terms.” She added, “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”
RELATIONSHIPS
105.5 The Fan

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Welcomes New Baby Just Days After Chrisean Rock Altercation

Blueface is a father once again after welcoming the arrival of a baby girl with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. On Friday (August 5), Alexis, who already shares a son with the rapper, took to Instagram to announce the news and share a photo of their newborn daughter’s foot. She captioned the post: “Journey Alexis Porter.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy