Corpus Christi, TX

TEA guidance, COVID protocols for CCISD have some parents choosing to keep kids at home

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 6 days ago

Students with the Corpus Christi Independent School District will start school on Tuesday while COVID-19 cases are surging in the area.

New TEA guidance released last week is concerning some parents. The guidance states that schools do not need to inform parents of positive cases in their schools or do contact tracing. The guidance also said parents can still send their kids to school if they have been in close contact with an infected student.

One Corpus Christi parent had some concerns with the suggested protocols and is even thinking of keeping her child home this year.

"We were extremely shocked at the absolute lack of concern that TEA has for, for our students and for our children, especially our elementary kids," mother and teacher Kelly McKeen said.

McKeen said as she counts down the hours until the first day back, her concern grows.

"If I had the option, and if it was an option, my son would be virtual. I would keep him at home," McKeen said.

Brigitte Rox also has a child attending CCISD. She said she has no choice but to keep her daughter at home amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

"She was nine years old when she was diagnosed with a rare, incurable disease called juvenile dermatomyositis. Her immune system started attacking her skin and her muscles to the point where she could barely walk," Rox said.

Because her daughter is immunocompromised, Rox said the TEA guidelines, as well as the districts, are simply not enough.

RELATED: CCISD releases reopening plan for upcoming school year with no virtual option

" I think CCISD could definitely do more, the TEA is not doing enough but CCISD is not doing enough either," Rox said.

Rox said she knows her daughter will continue to miss out on seeing her friends and teachers but until stricter guidelines are enforced and the virus slows its spread, she will learn from home.

"It's tragic that it's the students, it's the children that are going to pay that cost for them to make a change, it's really unfortunate," Rox said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here .

