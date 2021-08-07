Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lufkin, TX

Murder Arrests & the Latest on Lufkin/Nacogdoches Gang Shootings

By Danny Merrell
Posted by 
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lufkin Police Department (LPD) has released details on recent murder arrests as well as information on an ongoing rivalry between gangs in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Yesterday, (8/6), LPD served murder warrants in the April 27 shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers. The Department issued four murder warrants on Ahman “Monn” Hill, 18, Zamoria “Z” Davis, 17, Daquavion “Qua” Kidd, 18, and Ta’Zyion “Dada” Douglas, 19, all of Nacogdoches. Rogers was found shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue just before midnight April 27.

kfox95.com

Comments / 0

K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nacogdoches, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
Lufkin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nacogdoches County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Street Gang#Crime Stoppers#Lpd#Hill And Davis#Gso#Ggo#Mgng#Street Crimes Unit#Specialized
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Texas StateNBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy